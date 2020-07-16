Wisconsin Democrats propose package of bills to address backlog of unemployment claims

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State Democrats have proposed a package of bills aimed at expanding Wisconsinites' eligibility for unemployment benefits and address the state's persistent backlog of claims due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The package of eight bills comes amid mounting criticism from state Republicans directed at the Department of Workforce Development and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers over the state's ongoing struggles to manage the onslaught of unemployment claims caused by widespread closures and layoffs during the pandemic.

The package unveiled Thursday would allow social security disability recipients to also receive unemployment benefits, provide benefits to participants of extended occupational training programs, temporary suspend the state's $500 wage threshold for unemployment eligibility and expand the Department of Workforce Development's authority to administer rules.

Other proposed bills would lower the work search requirement from four searchers per week to two and eliminate the state requirement that claimants must wait one week before receiving unemployment benefits.