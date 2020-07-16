Wisconsin Democrats propose package of bills to address backlog of unemployment claims

State Democrats have proposed a package of bills aimed at expanding Wisconsinites' eligibility for unemployment benefits and address the state's persistent backlog of claims due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The package of eight bills comes amid mounting criticism from state Republicans directed at the Department of Workforce Development and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers over the state's ongoing struggles to manage the onslaught of unemployment claims caused by widespread closures and layoffs during the pandemic.
The package unveiled Thursday would allow social security disability recipients to also receive unemployment benefits, provide benefits to participants of extended occupational training programs, temporary suspend the state's $500 wage threshold for unemployment eligibility and expand the Department of Workforce Development's authority to administer rules.
Other proposed bills would lower the work search requirement from four searchers per week to two and eliminate the state requirement that claimants must wait one week before receiving unemployment benefits.
“These bills can help improve and accelerate the process for people who need help now," Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, said in a statement. “A quicker turnaround on an unemployment claim could literally be the difference between someone being evicted or staying in their home. State government must take every decisive action possible to eliminate unnecessary hurdles that have slowed down the process for people applying for unemployment insurance.”
Earlier this week, DWD reported the department had received more than 4.2 million weekly unemployment claims since March 15. Of those, 75% have been paid and another almost 125 have been denied. About 13% of weekly claims, including claims awaiting wage verification and adjudication, were being processed.
"DWD is working diligently to serve the people of Wisconsin," DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said in a statement. "Since March 15, 2020 DWD has received over 4 million weekly claims. To put this in perspective, the Department received approximately 1.6 million claims in all of 2019."
Despite efforts by DWD to boost staffing, add call centers and expand help center hours to manage the influx of claims, criticism over delays has grown among Republican lawmakers.
Last week, Assembly Republicans called on Evers to use some of the state’s remaining federal coronavirus relief dollars to provide immediate relief to the thousands of Wisconsinites waiting for state unemployment benefits.
Republicans said Evers should create a 100% forgivable bridge loan program using a portion of the state’s more than $280 million in remaining federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds. Doing so would bypass DWD’s time-consuming adjudication process, which department officials have said is necessary to prevent unemployment fraud and ensure that funds are distributed only to those eligible.
As of June 27, about 141,000 Wisconsinites were awaiting the DWD’s adjudication process. Department officials have said skyrocketing unemployment claims have placed considerable strain on the department’s low staff numbers and the state’s outdated unemployment system.
“How long are these 140,000 people supposed to wait?” Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, said last week. “How long can people go without any income, without being able to pay their bills?”
However, Evers this week said he viewed the GOP proposal as "somewhat of a political stunt."
“First of all, it takes human beings and an organization in order to physically do that and second of all it’s risky just to send money out with no understanding of the adjudication process that DWD does," Evers said on Tuesday.
