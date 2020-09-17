Wisconsin Democrats' 'Princess Bride' reading raises $4.3M

Wisconsin Democrats' fundraiser centered on a star-packed live reading of "The Princess Bride" script raised nearly $4.3 million to help Joe Biden's presidential campaign in the key battleground state, the party said Thursday.
The original cast from the beloved 1987 film reunited Sunday for the reading along with guest stars Whoopi Goldberg, Eric Idle of Monty Python and Josh Gad. Viewers had to donate $1 to gain access for the stream. The party said the average donation was $30. The show generated $4.26 million in total donations from about 142,000 donors.
The money will go to bolster Biden's campaign in the state, which is expected to be a pivotal battleground in November after President Donald Trump won it by just 22,000 votes in 2016.
To put "The Princess Bride" fundraising figure in perspective, the state Democratic Party raised more than $10 million in the first half of the year between state and federal accounts. The state Republican Party raised about $860,000 over the same time span.
