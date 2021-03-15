Wisconsin Democrats look to rollback tipped minimum wage for restaurant workers

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It wasn't until the COVID-19 crisis hit that the restaurants embraced an effort "to re-compensate differently" by eliminating the tip credit, creating a base pay and sharing tips across all hourly staff, Berkson said.

"I think it's very, very important to take economic and entrepreneurial focus in terms of making sure that we can telegraph that this is possible and that this is exactly what the industry needs to telegraph," he said.

Industry professionals have increasingly been questioning the value of tipping in their business model, as it gives owners less control over the money that comes into their businesses.

Seven other states — California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Minnesota, Montana and Alaska — have all eliminated the tip credit. Meanwhile, national discussions about raising the federal minimum wage to $15 would also include eliminating that lower tipped wage seen in restaurants across the country.

Under the Wisconsin bill, employers would be required to pay $7.25 an hour to all employees who receive tips. That new base floor would go into effect immediately, rather than gradually.

The legislation, which began circulating for co-sponsors on Monday, wouldn't eliminate tips or stipulate how tips should be doled out among staff.