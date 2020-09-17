Wisconsin Democrats’ latest high-profile fundraiser stars ‘Parks and Rec’ actors

“Having an event like ‘West Wing’ or ‘Princess Bride’ or ‘Parks and Rec,’ there’s always going to be folks who might not be picking up the phone or responding to messages or wanting to be involved in the political process, but maybe now there’s this new entrance for them to come in because they’re seeing these folks put on events and do these events that sort of reach outside of politics in their own way but also give people this permission structure that it’s okay to be involved,” Shulman said.

After the success of the Aug. 18 event, which featured a live, virtual taping of “The West Wing Weekly” episode recap podcast and drew 6,215 listeners, Shulman said the party saw it had an opportunity to engage people “in a way that is incredibly unique to the moment.”

“The Princess Bride” event came the following month, after a DPW official, through a friend, reached out to actor Cary Elwes (Westley) to make the ask, DPW head Ben Wikler relayed in a recent Twitter thread.

Elwes said in a statement following the announcement about the script reading that Democrats’ ability to win the White House “is only possible if we win Wisconsin.”