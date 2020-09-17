Wisconsin Democrats’ high-profile fundraisers continue Thursday with stars of ‘Parks and Rec’

For Wisconsin Democrats, the idea of hosting three consecutive high-profile fundraisers bringing together well-known actors and actresses and thousands of viewers seemed inconceivable just weeks ago.
But over the last month, the party has done just that, starting with leading figures from the political drama, “The West Wing,” and continuing with a script reading from much of the cast of the 1987 movie “The Princess Bride” last Sunday.
The action will ramp up again Thursday when several stars from “Parks and Recreation” plan to come together for the second time this year to raise money for the Democratic Party with a virtual Q&A.
DPW spokesman Philip Shulman said the showings have been an opportunity for party officials to reach out to people in new and innovative ways while providing those in Wisconsin and beyond with a source of entertainment — and an excuse to perhaps become politically involved for the first time.
“Having an event like ‘West Wing’ or ‘Princess Bride’ or ‘Parks and Rec,’ there’s always going to be folks who might not be picking up the phone or responding to messages or wanting to be involved in the political process, but maybe now there’s this new entrance for them to come in because they’re seeing these folks put on events and do these events that sort of reach outside of politics in their own way but also give people this permission structure that it’s okay to be involved,” Shulman said.
After the success of the Aug. 18 event, which featured a live, virtual taping of “The West Wing Weekly” episode recap podcast and drew 6,215 listeners, Shulman said the party saw it had an opportunity to engage people “in a way that is incredibly unique to the moment.”
“The Princess Bride” event came the following month, after a DPW official, through a friend, reached out to actor Cary Elwes (Westley) to make the ask, DPW head Ben Wikler relayed in a recent Twitter thread.
Elwes said in a statement following the announcement about the script reading that Democrats’ ability to win the White House “is only possible if we win Wisconsin.”
“I am thrilled to be part of this very rare reunion of my colleagues from "The Princess Bride" as a way to increase awareness and garner resources for the state that will determine the fate of America,” he added.
“The Princess Bride” event saw 110,000 viewers at its peak over the weekend and brought in $4.25 million, Elwes announced Thursday during an interview on "Morning Joe." Each fundraiser allowed individuals to donate as much or as little as they wanted to participate.
Thursday night's "Parks and Rec" event, which falls on the deadline by which Wisconsin clerks have to mail out absentee ballots to voters with requests on file, features a half-hour of programming open to all who tune in, with the private Q&A fundraiser beginning after that.
