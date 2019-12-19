Wisconsin Democrats call on Rep. Staush Gruszynski to resign over sexual harassment investigation

The Assembly's top Democrats are urging one of their members to step down on the heels of an investigation that found he verbally sexually harassed a legislative employee.
The call comes after a probe launched by the Legislative Human Resources Office substantiated a complaint against freshman Democratic Rep. Staush Gruszynski, of Green Bay.
Details of the complaint and findings weren't immediately available for review. But a news release from Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, said the incident happened at an offsite location during work hours.
“It’s our job to create a culture of accountability and to ensure members and legislative employees are held to a high standard of conduct,” Hintz said. "Rep. Gruszynski failed to meet these standards with his actions."
In response to the investigation, Hintz said Gruszynski was stripped of his committee assignments, is no longer able to caucus with the Democrats "and should resign."
State Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler echoed Hintz's words and praised Hintz's "swift and thorough response to this troubling report of sexual harassment."
"We have zero tolerance for sexual harassment at the Democratic Party of Wisconsin and expect elected leaders to hold themselves to the same standard," he added.
A spokeswoman for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said Gruszynski would be removed from his committee assignments as Hintz had requested.
Gruszynski, who also serves on the Brown County Board of Supervisors, didn't immediately return requests for comment.
Assembly Democratic leaders last session asked a different member of their caucus to resign in light of sexual misconduct allegations: former Rep. Josh Zepnick, of Milwaukee, who was accused of kissing two women without their consent at political events in 2011 and 2015.
Zepnick in late 2017 declined to do so, though he was stripped of his committee assignments, and he ultimately opted not to seek re-election in 2018.
