Wisconsin Democrats call on Rep. Staush Gruszynski to resign over sexual harassment investigation

The Assembly's top Democrats are urging one of their members to step down on the heels of an investigation that found he verbally sexually harassed a legislative employee.

The call comes after a probe launched by the Legislative Human Resources Office substantiated a complaint against freshman Democratic Rep. Staush Gruszynski, of Green Bay.

Details of the complaint and findings weren't immediately available for review. But a news release from Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, said the incident happened at an offsite location during work hours.

“It’s our job to create a culture of accountability and to ensure members and legislative employees are held to a high standard of conduct,” Hintz said. "Rep. Gruszynski failed to meet these standards with his actions."

In response to the investigation, Hintz said Gruszynski was stripped of his committee assignments, is no longer able to caucus with the Democrats "and should resign."

State Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler echoed Hintz's words and praised Hintz's "swift and thorough response to this troubling report of sexual harassment."