Wisconsin Democratic Party chair Ben Wikler looks to build on momentum heading into 2021

"I think the conventional wisdom in politics is that you want to lean into the best case scenario. 2020 is really about avoiding the worst case scenario," Wikler said when asked why the tactic was successful. "This is a year when so many nightmares have come true that being honest about how bad things could get and what it would take to stop those things from happening proved to be a really effective political strategy."

While some have drawn attention to the different approaches Assembly and Senate Democrats took to the election, saying the former had a more offensive posture while the latter's was more defensive, Wikler chalked up the election outcomes to "a combination of the political whims and the gerrymandered maps," as he noted the 99 seats that were up in the Assembly made the map "correspondingly larger."