Wisconsin delegation split on second impeachment of Donald Trump

With President Donald Trump facing his second impeachment vote in about a year following the extraordinary insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week, Wisconsin's congressional delegation appears divided along party lines.
The House is set to debate and potentially vote on Wednesday an article of impeachment that charges the president with "incitement of insurrection" for his comments before a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol. If approved, the measure would head to the U.S. Senate for trial.
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, who remained silent on his eventual vote in favor of Trump's first impeachment until the formal vote in December 2019, made his intentions abundantly clear in a statement Tuesday evening.
"If President Trump has any decency left, he should resign, otherwise, Vice President (Mike) Pence should put country before self and immediately invoke the 25th Amendment to ensure a peaceful transfer of power," Kind said. "If he does not, we will have no choice left but to impeach President Trump."
U.S. Reps. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth and Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, also have expressed support for impeaching Trump.
While the the House has voted to urge Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and hold a Cabinet vote to remove Trump from office, Pence has already said he would not do so.
Former state Senate majority leader and newly elected U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, of Juneau, said in a statement efforts to remove Trump from office days before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20 were "not the solution."
"The President has less than eight days remaining in his term and trying to impeach this President a second time, which has never happened before in the history of our country, is just one more divisive and political act," Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald, along with U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany of Minocqua, who won a special election in May, joined a majority of their House Republican colleagues last week in objecting to the electoral votes in several states that went for Biden in November.
"The electoral count has been certified, Joe Biden will be the 46th President of the United States, and I plan to attend his inauguration," Tiffany said in a statement. "It is now time for all of us — Democrats and Republicans alike — to turn down the temperature, condemn criminal violence and intimidation on all sides, stop the political score-settling, and move on with the business of the American people."
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, of Madison, said on MSNBC Tuesday the U.S. Senate has a constitutional duty to hold a trial as soon as an article of impeachment is passed, but said it's also important that incoming President Biden can quickly set up his cabinet to address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Baldwin said "there's no question" that Trump needs to be held accountable for his comments on Jan. 6, when he told supporters they needed to "show strength" against lawmakers who were voting that day to certify the results of the 2020 election, in which he lost to Biden.
"We’ve seen what he has done with such a short time left in his presidency and I think he is dangerous and capable of inciting additional violence and we need to not only hold him accountable for what he has done but we also need to see him removed from office as quickly as possible," Baldwin said.
The U.S. Senate acquitted Trump in February.
Last week, ardent Trump supporter U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, of Oshkosh, said he didn't feel the president was responsible for the violence at the Capitol.
U.S. Reps. Glenn Grothman, R-Glennbeula, Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay, and Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, also have said they oppose removing Trump from office before the end of his term.