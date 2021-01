Wisconsin delegation split on second impeachment of Donald Trump

Former state Senate majority leader and newly elected U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, of Juneau, said in a statement efforts to remove Trump from office days before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20 were "not the solution."

"The President has less than eight days remaining in his term and trying to impeach this President a second time, which has never happened before in the history of our country, is just one more divisive and political act," Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald, along with U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany of Minocqua, who won a special election in May, joined a majority of their House Republican colleagues last week in objecting to the electoral votes in several states that went for Biden in November.

"The electoral count has been certified, Joe Biden will be the 46th President of the United States, and I plan to attend his inauguration," Tiffany said in a statement. "It is now time for all of us — Democrats and Republicans alike — to turn down the temperature, condemn criminal violence and intimidation on all sides, stop the political score-settling, and move on with the business of the American people."