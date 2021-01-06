Wisconsin delegation offers bipartisan condemnation of storming of Capitol

U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, said he was safe at the U.S. Capitol but added he remains committed to carry out the transfer of power to the Biden administration.

“I am safe, but I am not ceding any ground to these hooligans,” Kind said. “It’s a disappointment when this day should be a day of celebration of the time-honored tradition of the peaceful transfer of power that makes our nation acceptable in the eyes of the world. Unfortunately, that has pulled up short today.”

Republican U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman told the Wisconsin State Journal he wants to see more leadership from Trump to call off the protests, and wants the certification of Biden's win to "wrap up" as soon as possible, potentially without all members of Congress being present. Shortly afterward, Trump posted a short video on Twitter in which he again baselessly claimed he won the election but urged protesters to "go home."

Grothman declined to say whether he supported the objections to Biden's win but added that the certification is largely ceremonial and should be treated as such by Trump's supporters.