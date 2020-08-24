Wisconsin delegates remain enthusiastic during downsized RNC

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The few Wisconsin delegates who traveled to this week's Republican National Convention in North Carolina said the event — which was downsized due to the state's COVID-19-related restrictions — is successful so far.

Despite criticism from Republicans that last week's Democratic National Convention had shifted to a nearly entirely online event, this week's RNC has shifted to a similar format, with states only allowed to send six delegates each to the downsized event. The majority of delegates and GOP regulars are not expected to attend the event in person.

“It would have been great to have the entire Wisconsin delegation down here," Wisconsin delegate Tom Schreibel said Monday.

But while the format has shifted away from a more traditional convention, Schreibel said there was no shortage of GOP enthusiasm Monday in Charlotte. Both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence spoke at the event.

Schreibel, 57, said he sees that same energy back in Wisconsin.

"The fervor is there," he said. "The Trump supporters really see the true need and they’re fired up to work hard these next few months. In all the years I’ve been in politics, I’ve never seen the base this fired up."