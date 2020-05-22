Wisconsin, Dane County move to establish relief for renters

Simultaneously, Dane County has allocated $245,000 in a partnership with Catholic Charities to be used as a “moving fund” for people who are experiencing homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Parisi, 410 homeless people are currently housed in hotels around the city of Madison. The moving fund will help those residents acquire housing to move to after leaving the hotels.

“If someone’s been homeless and they find a house or an apartment but they might not have that security deposit and that first month’s rent, these movement funds will help for those upfront costs," he said.

Parisi said the county acted quickly at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic to launch a series of initiatives around food security, small business relief, child care and having the hotels in place for people experiencing homelessness.

“And we feel this eviction fund is the other major piece,” Parisi said. “County government is a big piece of the social safety net in our community. So that’s why we’ve focused on the basic necessities of food, shelter, public health and local businesses. Surveys have estimated that nationally up to half the childcare centers could go out of business. And so, when we look at that, there’s no way we are going to let that happen in Dane County. It’s the same with all of these things that are just basic human needs: food, shelter and health care.”

