Wisconsin COVID-19 outbreak ‘worse’ than New York City surge

But in Wisconsin, the mayhem is not as obvious as the highly publicized chaos at New York medical centers last spring.

“With so many people living in such close proximity, you could see the devastation the virus was creating in the city,” Van Dijk said. “The residents of our state are more spread out, so it’s easier to miss the crisis. But this virus and the death it brings with it are everywhere in this state.”

On Tuesday, Evers delivered a prime-time address announcing an order urging the public to stay at home whenever possible, and for businesses to take further precautions. He reiterated that message on Thursday.

“The science is clear, folks,” he said. “If we don’t treat this pandemic like the urgent crisis it is, Wisconsin could lose thousands more friends, family, loved ones and fellow Wisconsinites by the end of the year.”

Evers’ emergency order has no teeth. It’s an advisory for people to take the virus seriously, avoid even small gatherings, practice social distancing and wear face coverings. It’s also evidence of how limited his choices are as he tries to convince a population in which containment measures have become a bitterly partisan issue.