Wisconsin COVID-19 cases rise to 381 as Gov. Tony Evers asks FEMA for virus masks, other protective gear

Wisconsin reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday with no additional deaths, as it seeks federal help in obtaining tens of thousands additional pieces of protective equipment as the state continues to grapple with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 381 cases of COVID-19 across 30 counties, with 61 cases reported in Dane County. Four deaths have been reported in Fond du Lac, Ozaukee and Milwaukee counties.

“Unfortunately, this number is expected to rise and things will get worse before they get better,” Gov. Tony Evers said Friday.

Evers said he has directed state emergency management officials to ask the Federal Emergency Management Agency for help in obtaining gear for first responders, including 50,000 masks; 10,000 face shields, 11,000 coveralls, 35,000 pairs of gloves and 3,000 N95 masks, which are designed to ensure a very close facial fit.

The state is also trying to obtain more equipment from the Strategic National Stockpile. So far the state has received about 52,000 N95 masks, 130,000 surgical masks, 25,000 face shields, 20,000 surgical gowns, 100 coveralls and 36,000 pairs of gloves from the stockpile. Those supplies are being distributed to health care providers in areas with community spread.