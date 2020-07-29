Wisconsin counties, cities face 'difficult' mask decisions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wisconsin's cities and counties are struggling with whether and how to enact local mask mandates in the absence of a statewide order, members of the state's business community were told Wednesday.

Without a uniform mask law, Wisconsin cities and counties are left to decide on their own what to do. That has caused them many problems, leaders of groups representing cities, villages and counties told members of Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce on a telephone meeting Wednesday.

An "overwhelming majority" of cities have "no intention of adopting a mask mandate," said Jerry Deschane, executive director of the League of Wisconsin Municipalities. That's based on a survey the group did, as well as a general sense from conversations with local leaders, he said.

Cities are looking for some kind of uniformity statewide, Deschane said.

"Cities see people getting sick, they're getting these reports daily on people being hospitalized, dying and all the rest," he said. "They feel a great sense of frustration, but they don't necessarily have the tools to act. ... We are all in a boat that none of us wanted to be in together, but we have to figure this out."