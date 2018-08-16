A recently created Wisconsin council focused on a coordinated response to end homelessness launched its website Thursday.
The website for the Wisconsin Interagency Council on Homelessness, which met for the first time in February, includes links for those experiencing homelessness that are seeking assistance, such as information on Section 8 housing vouchers, and connects people looking to help the homeless population to websites on local, state and federal resources, including grant programs.
The state Legislature approved the creation of the 13-member council last fall. It is chaired by Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch.
“We will work to strengthen these resources and their interplay as the council develops its statewide plan. We need to continue our push to help people find stability in their homes, careers and lives,” Kleefisch said in a statement.
The council is composed of Kleefisch, the secretaries or directors of eight state agencies, and representatives of four federally designated areas to concentrate on homelessness in Wisconsin — Dane County, Milwaukee County, Racine County and the balance of the state.
The address for the website is: doa.wi.gov/Pages/AboutDOA/ICH.aspx.