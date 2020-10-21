Wisconsin coronavirus news keeps getting worse

On Friday, the daily count of U.S. COVID-19 cases topped 70,000 for the first time. On Friday, nine states set single-day case records. According to the website covidextistrategy.org, a project by prominent public health experts, there are 31 states where the spread of the virus is “uncontrolled.”

But Wisconsin, is a standout, with 17,266 cases in the last seven days, a number surpassed only by vastly the more populated states of Illinois, Texas, Florida and California. According to data compiled by the New York Times, six metro areas in Wisconsin are on the top 10 in the U.S. for rates of transmission, all of them within a widening scope of infection that has radiated outward from around Green Bay and the Fox Valley, where the virus gained an alarming foothold last month.

Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said the spread is generally due to a “perfect storm” of factors that include pandemic fatigue, a growing segment of the population that don’t believe the pandemic is real or is hyped for political reasons, and a retreat indoors as winter-like weather sets in.