Wisconsin conservatives feel 'snookered' by Supreme Court justice Brian Hagedorn

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The euphoria that Wisconsin Republicans felt after winning yet another major political battle in the state Supreme Court this week is being dampened by a scathing dissent written by one of the conservative-backed justices, raising doubts about how solid the conservative majority actually is.

Democrats praised Justice Brian Hagedorn for siding with the court's liberal minority against revoking the Democratic governor's stay-at-home order on Wednesday. Republicans vented their anger on Twitter.

"Conservatives have been snookered," former state Rep. Adam Jarchow tweeted within minutes of the court's ruling Wednesday, in reference to Hagedorn. "We will never learn."

Jarchow, who tweeted that he went to a bar hours after the ruling, said Hagedorn was on "the wrong side of history."

Asked to respond, Hagedorn did not back down.

"During my campaign, I said that my job is to say what the law is, not what I think the law should be. I meant what I said," Hagedorn told the AP in a text message. "To the best of my ability, I will apply the law as written, without fear or favor, in every case before me."

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.