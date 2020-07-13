Wisconsin Congressman Glenn Grothman's coughing fit caused by 'dry throat,' according to campaign spokesman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A campaign official for U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman said Monday a dry throat was to blame for the Wisconsin congressman's coughing fit at the state Republican party's in-person convention in Green Bay over the weekend.

Grothman took the stage to Brooks and Dunn's "Only in America" and started his speech with "It's time to talk about Donald John Trump," before coughing for several seconds on Saturday. Grothman regained his composure and carried on with his speech.

"Congressman Grothman's cough was due to a dry throat and a need for a drink of water," Grothman's campaign manager Alec Hanna said in an email. "It has not persisted and he is exhibiting no other symptoms associated with COVID-19. He previously took a COVID-19 test, with a negative result."

Hanna did not say when Grothman received a COVID-19 test or if the congressman will be having another test following Saturday's convention.

The moment was captured and shared on social media over the weekend, with one tweet of the video clip garnering more than 23,000 retweets and more than 54,000 likes.