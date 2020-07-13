Wisconsin Congressman Glenn Grothman's coughing fit caused by 'dry throat,' according to campaign spokesman

A campaign official for U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman said Monday a dry throat was to blame for the Wisconsin congressman's coughing fit at the state Republican party's in-person convention in Green Bay over the weekend.
Grothman took the stage to Brooks and Dunn's "Only in America" and started his speech with "It's time to talk about Donald John Trump," before coughing for several seconds on Saturday. Grothman regained his composure and carried on with his speech.
"Congressman Grothman's cough was due to a dry throat and a need for a drink of water," Grothman's campaign manager Alec Hanna said in an email. "It has not persisted and he is exhibiting no other symptoms associated with COVID-19. He previously took a COVID-19 test, with a negative result."
Hanna did not say when Grothman received a COVID-19 test or if the congressman will be having another test following Saturday's convention.
The moment was captured and shared on social media over the weekend, with one tweet of the video clip garnering more than 23,000 retweets and more than 54,000 likes.
While the state Democratic Party held an online state convention, the Republican Party of Wisconsin moved forward with an in-person convention over the weekend, despite public health concerns over doing so amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen an uptick in positive cases in recent weeks.
More than 300 people attended the GOP state convention, with few in attendance wearing face masks as recommended by public health officials. State Democrats took to Twitter to dub the event “#CovidConvention.”
The Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee was pushed back until August due to COVID-19, but it’s still unclear what the event, which would otherwise attract 50,000 visitors, will look like.
More than 900 new positive COVID-19 cases were logged by the Department of Health Services on Saturday, marking the third consecutive day of record-setting positive cases in Wisconsin. Positive cases dipped slightly on Sunday to 695 new cases.
Of the more than 36,000 Wisconsinites who have tested positive for COVID-19, 78% have recovered and 820 people, or about 2.2% of positive cases, have died.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.