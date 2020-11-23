 Skip to main content
Wisconsin Congressman Bryan Steil tests positive for COVID-19
Wisconsin Congressman Bryan Steil tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, a Republican from Janesville, announced Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Steil said in a statement he began experiencing “mild symptoms” this weekend after working in Washington, D.C., last week, then returning home to Janesville.

Steil took a test for COVID-19 Sunday, and the results were positive.

“Following CDC guidelines, I am immediately quarantining and will continue serving the people of Southeast Wisconsin from my home in Janesville,” Steil said.

