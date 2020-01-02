Wisconsin congressional Republicans sign brief asking U.S. Supreme court to reconsider Roe v. Wade

Four Republicans from Wisconsin have signed onto a legal brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court to consider overturning its landmark Roe v. Wade ruling guaranteeing the right to an abortion.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and U.S. Reps. Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah; Jim Sensenbrenner, R-Menomonee Falls; and Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, were among 39 Republican senators and 168 representatives who signed onto a brief on Thursday asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider and possibly overturn the 1973 decision.

No congressional Democrats from Wisconsin signed onto the brief, nor did Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, of Green Bay.

A Gallagher spokesman said the congressman "has a consistent pro-life voting record and obviously supports the broader efforts of the brief."

The lawmakers submitted the brief in the case of June Medical Services LLC v. Gee. The case, which the U.S. Supreme Court will consider this spring, challenges a 2014 Louisiana law, not currently in effect, which required doctors performing abortions to have admitting privileges at a local hospital within 30 miles of the facility where the abortion is performed.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If the law is implemented, all of Louisiana's abortion clinics would close according to local news reports.