Wisconsin congressional Democrats planning to watch inauguration online

“But if people, like we saw when Barack Obama got elected, have no intention of doing that, I don't want us to waste too much time,” Pocan added. “There's a lot of people that are hurting right now. And I think we've got to act fast in order to help people."

U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, in a statement said she also will be watching the inauguration online, but she has "great hope for our state and our country that the Biden administration will bring forth change that improves and saves lives."

Also watching the inauguration online from Wisconsin will be U.S. Rep. Thomas Tiffany, R-Minocqua, according to a spokesperson. In a statement, Tiffany, who voted earlier this month to block the count of Biden's Electoral College win in Congress, said he looks “forward to working with (Biden) to strengthen our country.”

Other Republicans gave more critical assessments of the incoming administration.

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, said the new administration is attempting to implement “radical” changes that will hurt the country in the long run, such as ending construction on the controversial Keystone XL pipeline, which would move crude oil from Alberta, Canada, to Nebraska, where it would be transferred to existing pipelines and on to refineries in Texas.