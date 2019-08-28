The state Department of Health Services conducted 90 investigations that led to 22 citations at the embattled Wisconsin Veterans Home at King, according to a new report by state auditors.
The new information released Tuesday by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau fills in gaps in information from its 2017 report examining the facility.
The report covers investigations that were launched between 2012 and 2016 and shines a light on matters not originally available in a 2017 audit of the Department of Veterans Affairs facility, which provided nursing care to an average of 685 veterans and their spouses daily in 2016.
The 2017 audit found the King veterans home had not been able to keep additional nursing positions filled, leading to a dramatic increase in overtime and complaints from workers. It recommended that King work on finding ways to fill the jobs to cut down on overtime.
Lawmakers called for audits of the home after The Capital Times published a report that revealed staff shortages, compromised care and a culture of retaliation at the veterans home at the same time millions of dollars was transferred from the facility to other veterans funds.
The State Journal reported in 2013 on an increasing number of citations and staffing shortages at King, including one for not thoroughly searching for a missing 79-year-old Korean War veteran who drowned in a foot of water.
At the time of the 2017 report, information was not available on 90 citations — out of a total 184 issued by DHS. The department indicated it could not provide information requested because it acts on behalf of the federal government when conducting investigations, according to the LAB report.
Those 22 newly reported citations included violations of restraint use, quality of care standards, resident services standards, administrative standards and resident rights standards, per the report.
One of the violations was classified as "immediate jeopardy," meaning a deficient practice caused or was likely to cause serious harm or death to a resident and required immediate corrective action.
In that instance, King employees did not provide cardiopulmonary resuscitation or arrange for emergency transportation for a 94-year-old resident who was found not breathing and without a pulse.
In a letter included in the report, state DVA Secretary Mary Kolar, who was appointed in January, said she reviewed the report "with an eye towards ensuring policy and other continuous improvements."
She said she is confident policy changes have taken place to address issues raised during the five-year period detailed in the report.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.