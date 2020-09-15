Wisconsin clerks work to send out 1 million absentee ballots by Thursday

City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl said the city faces a bottleneck because the machine that seals ballot envelopes and affixes postage can only handle 15,000 to 20,000 pieces of mail a day, which means meeting Thursday's deadline to mail out ballots a formidable challenge.

Deputy City Clerk Jim Verbick estimated the clerk's office stuffed about 1,000 ballots Monday night and planned to have poll workers working diligently to stuff and mail out ballots as fast as possible.

Verbick said he doesn't know whether Madison will be able to mail out all the requested absentee ballots by Thursday's deadline.

"But we're working as fast as we can to get as many as we can out," Verbick said.

He said some of the 80,000 requested ballots are email ballots, making it much easier to deliver them to voters and easing the strain on the mailing operation.

Verbick said the city has about 30 to 40 poll workers helping out with mailing the ballots.

Milwaukee is reporting bigger issues. Milwaukee Election Commission executive director Claire Woodall-Vogg didn't respond to a request seeking comment, but told the Cap Times the city won't be able to get its ballots out on time despite receiving its ballots earlier than usual.