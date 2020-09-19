Wisconsin clerks say they're prepared to deliver timely election results

That's the system most municipalities use, including Madison. Kozlik said she had concerns about a large central count operation during the pandemic, and thinks it will help make more efficient use of staff and voting machines. Kozlik said she likely wouldn't have had enough machines to accommodate both the number of in-person Election Day voting locations as well as a separate, central count facility used exclusively for absentee ballots.

It makes more sense for Kozlik given that she'll have more polling locations up and running in November than for April's election, when she consolidated many polling sites due to the pandemic, freeing up ballot counting machines for counting absentee votes. Kozlik said she had trouble this year purchasing as many new voting machines as she would have liked, but ended up purchasing two and renting two, in addition to those she already has.

Like previous elections, Kozlik said she's also training some poll workers to exclusively process absentee ballots.

"I'm fairly confident we will be able to get everything in on election day," Kozlik said, adding that she expects the counting process to take about as much time as it did in 2016, barring any problems with equipment.