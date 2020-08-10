Wisconsin cities secure more polling sites, workers for Aug. 11 primary

Wisconsin's biggest cities have secured more polling sites and volunteers following the April contests that saw winding lines and long waits as officials worked to pull off the state's first election of the COVID-19 era.
It was that spring election that logged voting locations numbering in the single digits in two of Wisconsin's most populous areas — Milwaukee and Green Bay — and a reduction elsewhere as clerks scrambled to lock in sites despite cancellations and a shortage of available workers.
But the fall primary will be different.
Rather than the five locations in Milwaukee (population 600,000) and two in Green Bay (population 105,000) from four months ago, voters will be dispersed among 168 and 17, respectively, come Tuesday.
Milwaukee Elections Commission executive director Claire Woodall-Vogg, who took over the role in July following her predecessor's retirement, said extra time ahead of this election was "the biggest factor" in securing the additional sites.
"The biggest difference between April 7 and August 11 is that we have had the time to make in-person voting safe for election workers and voters," she said, noting plexiglass would be placed at every table, disinfecting procedures would be in place and election workers would be trained on proper personal protective equipment protocol.
"Election workers are more comfortable knowing that they will interact with several hundred instead of several thousand voters," she added. "Voters are happy to return to their neighborhood polling place and not be faced with long lines or different procedures."
Meanwhile, Madison (population 250,000) is going from 66 to 86 polling locations, while Kenosha (population 100,000) will stick with the 10 sites the city had available in April.
Neither city witnessed the lines that snaked across parking lots and around blocks that voters in Milwaukee and Green Bay experienced in the spring.
City of Kenosha spokeswoman Michelle Nelson noted that while the total number of voting places may be the same, officials made some changes to the sites' layout and added extra staffing, bumping up the number of poll workers to 128.
Nelson said the 10 sites (down from the 22 the city typically uses) "were sufficient" in April when officials sent out more than 15,000 absentee ballots to voters.
"We have already sent out over 12,000 absentee ballots for the August 11th Partisan Primary which is exponentially higher than the normal amount of requests we would receive for a comparable election," she added. "We aren't expecting a large turnout at the polling places."
City-by-city breakdown
In addition to election officials working to secure more sites, voters can expect to see more poll workers and volunteers on Election Day.
Supplementing those efforts are Wisconsin National Guard troops, activated by Gov. Tony Evers last week after the local clerks told the Elections Commission they're 900 poll workers short for the primary.
The requests for poll workers were logged from municipalities in 40 of the state's 72 counties. National Guard soldiers were also mobilized for the April election.
Milwaukee's Woodall-Vogg said the city will employ nearly 1,500 election workers — above the normal staffing levels of between 900 and 1,200 individuals for a partisan primary.
Rather than the 170 National Guard members from four months ago, Woodall-Vogg said the city requested and was provided with 40 individuals who were trained Monday morning and plan to serve as "on-call" election inspectors, meaning they'll fill in for any sick or no-show workers at the 168 sites.
In Madison, Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl said she's expecting anywhere between 10 and 40 National Guard members to be working at the polls Tuesday, supplementing more than 1,100 workers scheduled for morning and afternoon/evening shifts.
They'll be spread out across the city's 86 polling locations, slightly fewer than the 89 sites the city typically supports in August.
Green Bay has around 250 poll workers for its 17 locations, said Celestine Jeffreys, chief of staff to Mayor Eric Genrich, plus 50 National Guard soldiers. She said the city is "very satisfied" with the individuals they have, though as of last week officials were looking for some additional workers to aid with the city's Central Count system for tabulating votes.
Kenosha is planning to have 128 poll workers on Election Day spread across its 10 sites, which Nelson said had some layout changes post April as well as higher staffing levels.
In the last election, former Clerk Deb Salas (who has since retired) said the city had some 95 workers and 25 National Guard soldiers available.
Looking to November
Many of the elections officials in the state's biggest cities are already looking ahead to November — though the August election isn't yet behind them.
Part of the reason Woodall-Vogg said Milwaukee took on the extra election workers (1,500 versus the usual 900 to 1,200) was to prepare for the general election.
"We feel it is important to use August to train as many new inspectors as possible so that we are prepared for Nov. 3, so we did not stop or create a 'wait list' when we surpassed our needs," she said.
In Madison, Witzel-Behl pledged officials "will be working hard" to establish 92 polling sites for November — the usual number of locations open.
She also credited the city's ability to remain "relatively resilient in April" with 66 sites because of officials' "relatively deep" poll worker base.
