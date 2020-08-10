Wisconsin cities secure more polling sites, workers for Aug. 11 primary

"Election workers are more comfortable knowing that they will interact with several hundred instead of several thousand voters," she added. "Voters are happy to return to their neighborhood polling place and not be faced with long lines or different procedures."

Meanwhile, Madison (population 250,000) is going from 66 to 86 polling locations, while Kenosha (population 100,000) will stick with the 10 sites the city had available in April.

Neither city witnessed the lines that snaked across parking lots and around blocks that voters in Milwaukee and Green Bay experienced in the spring.

City of Kenosha spokeswoman Michelle Nelson noted that while the total number of voting places may be the same, officials made some changes to the sites' layout and added extra staffing, bumping up the number of poll workers to 128.

Nelson said the 10 sites (down from the 22 the city typically uses) "were sufficient" in April when officials sent out more than 15,000 absentee ballots to voters.