Wisconsin chief health officer quits as COVID-19 rages

Wisconsin’s chief health officer quit Thursday as COVID-19 continues to run rampant across the state, saying her job has been hard and she needs to pay more attention to herself and her family.

State Health Officer and DHS Interim Division of Public Health Administrator Stephanie Smiley is the second state health officer to resign in the last six months. She announced her resignation would be effective Nov. 11 in a letter to local health departments. She wrote that she has accepted a position outside state service so she can focus more on her own health and family.

“To say 2020 has been hard is an understatement,” Smiley wrote. “As public health officials, you have repeatedly needed to deliver bad news that has sparked fear, frustration, anxiety and criticism. And despite all of this, you and your staff have risen to the occasion and continue to do what you can to battle through this,” Smiley wrote in her letter.

DHS officials said they will begin a search for Smiley’s replacement. In the meantime, DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk will serve as interim state health officer and Deputy Division of Public Health Administrator Chuck Warzecha will serve as interim division administrator.