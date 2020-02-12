Wisconsin census panel holds first meeting one month before 2020 effort will start

“If we get an undercount, that means fewer resources going to communities in need, that means fewer dollars for vital programs that are going to help people in the state of Wisconsin,” Barnes said. “If they want to live with that, then so be it.”

It’s unclear to what extent individual agencies are able to use existing dollars for census-related activities. At the Department of Administration, the agency is “coordinating census-related efforts among numerous state agencies, providing federal materials to partners, and actively seeking opportunities for officials to discuss the importance of every Wisconsin resident participating,” a spokeswoman said.

But she didn’t answer questions about whether, and if so how much, money has been spent doing so.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation plans to place posters provided by the U.S. Census Bureau at Division of Motor Vehicle offices and rest areas to raise awareness about the 2020 Census.