Wisconsin census panel holds first meeting one month before 2020 effort will start

Wisconsin’s Complete Count Committee met for the first time Tuesday — approximately one month out from when the U.S. Census Bureau will begin inviting households to take the 2020 Census — to discuss best practices for ensuring a strong response rate.
The committee’s makeup was announced Monday, more than three months after Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order in late October creating it.
“We’re going to make sure that everybody in Wisconsin has a voice, and this is the first step to doing that today,” he said.
Under Evers’ executive order, the body is tasked with creating an outreach strategy to help ensure the state’s population is completely counted in the census and aid in developing and distributing materials to raise awareness of the census, among other things. The panel was directed to wrap up its work and submit a final report to Evers by Oct. 1.
But at the state level, no funding is designated for the work. While communities across Wisconsin may have appropriated money in their budgets for census-related efforts, Evers’ attempt to earmark $1 million in his two-year spending plan was stripped out by Republican lawmakers last year.
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes acknowledged the lack of funding is “certainly a roadblock.”
“It’s so unfortunate, but we’re going to do what we have to do to make sure people are accurately counted, to make sure we put democracy in action, regardless of them trying to get in the way,” he said.
Barnes added that ensuring everyone is counted in Wisconsin is not a partisan issue. In the event of an undercount, Barnes said state residents will be negatively affected.
“If we get an undercount, that means fewer resources going to communities in need, that means fewer dollars for vital programs that are going to help people in the state of Wisconsin,” Barnes said. “If they want to live with that, then so be it.”
It’s unclear to what extent individual agencies are able to use existing dollars for census-related activities. At the Department of Administration, the agency is “coordinating census-related efforts among numerous state agencies, providing federal materials to partners, and actively seeking opportunities for officials to discuss the importance of every Wisconsin resident participating,” a spokeswoman said.
But she didn’t answer questions about whether, and if so how much, money has been spent doing so.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation plans to place posters provided by the U.S. Census Bureau at Division of Motor Vehicle offices and rest areas to raise awareness about the 2020 Census.
The U.S. Constitution mandates that all people should be counted once every 10 years. A complete and accurate count of all people in Wisconsin is critical as census data determines how more than $675 billion in federal funds are allocated to communities across the country to support programs that support housing, education, transportation, employment, health care and public policy.
Also, the data will be used to redraw the boundaries of congressional and state legislative districts and determine the number of congressional seats each state has in the House of Representatives, as well as votes in the Electoral College.
Barnes characterized the work around the census as an opportunity to connect with residents across the state.
“It’s not just a roll call,” Barnes said. “It gives us the opportunity to build stronger communities all across Wisconsin because we’ll have a better understanding.”
In addition to Evers and Barnes, the 40-member panel includes four lawmakers — including Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau — representatives from UW System, UW-Madison and the tech colleges, officials from the Administration and Public Instruction departments, local leaders and individuals from a number of groups, such as the League of Women Voters and the Wisconsin Counties Association.
Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce membership director Kit Amidzich, who serves on the committee, wrote in an email that the veteran population is among those that are hard to count, which has ramifications on funding for programs including V.A. home loans, G.I. Bill educational benefits, job training and V.A. health care.
“If people understand that their count matters and they can help make a difference for Wisconsin veterans, then let's get the word out and help boost their participation,” she said. “If we want to continue to be one of the best states for veteran benefits we need to make sure we understand that every single count matters."
Several local leaders on the committee shared that their motivation for census outreach work stems from their communities traditionally being undercounted.
Corinda Rainey-Moore, the community outreach and engagement coordinator for Kids Forward, shared that many African American communities do not fill out the census. She has led work partnering with existing organizations to provide education around the census as well as coordinating events at the Urban League of Greater Madison for people interested in working for the Census Bureau.
“I want to make sure our voices are counted,” Rainey-Moore said.
For Chai Moua, the state civic engagement director for Freedom, Inc., sharing information about the census is a form of civic engagement, especially for many in the southeast Asian community who are refugees and not citizens.
“This is a form of building community power,” Moua said. “ In immigrant and refugee communities, a lot of our folks disengage because if you're not a U.S. citizen, it means you don’t have a voice.”
Wendy Strout, Wisconsin state director for the Human Rights Campaign, highlighted working with those in LGBTQ community, especially homeless youth and those who are transgender.
Complete Count Committees are meant to bring together trusted members of the community to create awareness about the census, encourage residents to fill it out and calm any fears about a government-led survey. Strict federal law protects census responses from being shared with the public or any other government agencies
“We rely on you to be our trusted voices,” Becky Schigiel, a partnership specialist with the Census Bureau, told the committee.
The state’s Complete Count Committee will next meet Feb. 26 in Milwaukee. Households will begin receiving official Census Bureau mail between March 12 through 20 with information on how to respond to the 2020 Census online, by phone or by mail.
