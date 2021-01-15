Wisconsin Capitol Police tell lawmakers to stay away

The head of the Wisconsin Capitol Police told state lawmakers to stay away from the Capitol building this weekend and suggested that they remove any personal information from social media accounts due to threats of unrest at capitols in all 50 states.

Capitol Police Chief David Erwin told lawmakers in a Thursday memo obtained by The Associated Press that they were "not aware of specific credible threats to legislators; however, this remains an evolving situation and there continues to be active social media commentary regarding the threat of ongoing unrest."

Although Erwin asked lawmakers not to be in the building this weekend, it didn't recommend that they curtail normal legislative activity next week. Two public hearings are scheduled, but no meetings of the full Senate or Assembly. Joe Biden is set to be inaugurated on Wednesday.

Law enforcement will have an "increased presence" in the Wisconsin Capitol next week, lawmakers were told.