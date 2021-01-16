Wisconsin Capitol Police tell lawmakers to stay away this weekend

The governor said Friday that he was receiving “constant” updates and that law enforcement was well-prepared. He also noted that the state Capitol remained closed to the public due to the pandemic.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There’s lots of rumors going around,” he said, without elaborating. “(But) we feel confident that we’re in a safe place here around the Capitol.”

Law enforcement officials were reducing parking around the Capitol on Sunday and urging people to avoid the area as they braced for potential unrest. There was only one known organized event for the day, an anti-fascist demonstration where free food, drinks and clothes were to be distributed.

Madison’s acting police chief, Vic Wahl, said his department would have a heightened presence through Inauguration Day due to warnings of potential violence at state capitols, but he said he wasn’t aware of any specific threats in Wisconsin. Law enforcement officials were urging the public to be on high alert and to report any suspicious behavior.

Erwin also offered suggestions in the memo about how lawmakers could remain safe, including at home, on social media and when receiving packages.

“Consider removing personally identifying information about your or your family so that it is not easily accessible,” the chief advised.