Wisconsin can't use booming online sales tax revenue to help state budget

While Wisconsin looks to dig its way out of the financial crater of the COVID-19 pandemic, it won’t be able to tap into sales tax revenue collected from online retail, one of the only thriving sectors of the economy.
That’s because while other states can use taxes from booming online sales to offset the drastic decline in income, sales and excise taxes, Wisconsin law requires those funds to be used for income tax breaks.
“Wisconsin’s approach of tying these increased sales tax revenues to income tax cuts appears to be unusual if not unique,” says a new report from the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum. “Researchers at the national Tax Foundation say they are not aware of another state that has expressly established this link in statute.”
States have been able to collect taxes from out-of-state businesses, including online retailers like Amazon, since the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way in 2018. But in 2013, in anticipation of that ruling, the Republican Legislature and Gov. Scott Walker passed a law directing that money to go toward income tax relief.
In addition, last year the state Legislature and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers passed a law directing taxes collected from out-of-state lodging marketplaces like Airbnb, VRBO and HomeAway to lower rates in the state’s two lowest tax brackets — another new stream of revenue that the state can’t use to offset the financial bloodletting.
The tax relief legislation was adopted as the state anticipated a prolonged economic boom.
The first nine months of the fiscal year, which went through March, saw tax collections increase by 5.1% over the same period in 2018-19, according to the state Fiscal Bureau. But with the state lockdown in March, unemployment jumped from 3.1% in March to 14.1% in April, the largest month-over-month increase since the state began tracking data.
“The increase in the number of unemployed individuals was expected to result in diminished taxable salaries and wages, lower state sales and use tax collections reflecting limited ability for consumers to purchase taxable goods and services, and lower corporate income/franchise taxes due to reduced corporate profits,” says a Fiscal Bureau report from May.
According to the Policy Forum report, even before the pandemic pushed online sales through the roof, the state was already anticipating an income tax cut of $119 million for 2020, up from $77 million in 2019, the first year Wisconsin collected taxes from out-of-state sales.
As of April 30, five months before the end of the fiscal year, sales and tax revenue had reached $118.1 million, more than tripling the $38 million collected in the same period last year, according to the report.
“These sales tax collections were already running ahead of projections before the pandemic and that has only intensified since then, with nearly $45 million of the collections coming in March and April alone,” the report says.
While the income tax cut resulting from online sales and marketplace taxes will likely be substantial, it won’t get money into the hands of taxpayers, and into the economy, in the short term.
“Some may welcome this unexpectedly large income tax cut,” the report says.
But it notes that consumers who are now paying more in online sales taxes won’t see any benefits until they file income tax returns in 2021.
“By then the state is likely to face a budget challenge if not a crisis, given that the Legislative Fiscal Bureau has reported state general fund tax collections so far this fiscal year are running $380 million behind last year.”
