Wisconsin can't use booming online sales tax revenue to help state budget

While Wisconsin looks to dig its way out of the financial crater of the COVID-19 pandemic, it won’t be able to tap into sales tax revenue collected from online retail, one of the only thriving sectors of the economy.

That’s because while other states can use taxes from booming online sales to offset the drastic decline in income, sales and excise taxes, Wisconsin law requires those funds to be used for income tax breaks.

“Wisconsin’s approach of tying these increased sales tax revenues to income tax cuts appears to be unusual if not unique,” says a new report from the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum. “Researchers at the national Tax Foundation say they are not aware of another state that has expressly established this link in statute.”

States have been able to collect taxes from out-of-state businesses, including online retailers like Amazon, since the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way in 2018. But in 2013, in anticipation of that ruling, the Republican Legislature and Gov. Scott Walker passed a law directing that money to go toward income tax relief.

