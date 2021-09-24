Wisconsin candidates grapple with COVID as 2022 races kick off

Lin said canceling the 5,000-mile tour “definitely went through our minds,” but ultimately they forged ahead and tried to host events at outdoor spaces.

She also said COVID-19 and the surge in cases the state has experienced in recent weeks are weighing heavily as they plan their campaign going forward. The campaign was preparing for Nelson, who published a book earlier this year, to go on a short speaking tour to discuss his work, and is now struggling to find small venues, like bookstores, to host events.

They’ve hosted a couple of such events virtually, but Lin said the campaign “was really hoping to be able to see folks in person and get to talk to folks live.”

Lin also said there are concerns about COVID-19 hindering Nelson’s ability to connect with voters, and those concerns partly fueled their decision to continue on with the 72-county tour. Several events they were scheduled to attend were canceled, she said, and the virus hurt attendance at events.

“We've had cancellations from Democratic events and you know, that's too bad, because I think those events often offer an opportunity for someone like Tom to to get out there and make his case,” Lin said in a phone interview.