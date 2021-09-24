Wisconsin candidates grapple with COVID as 2022 races kick off

Rebecca Kleefisch’s bid for the governorship couldn’t have started much stronger. Raucous and energetic supporters greeted the former lieutenant governor at her campaign launch two weeks ago, and in the days since she’s drawn sizable crowds at events in Waupaca, La Crosse and elsewhere across Wisconsin.
In two days, she raised more than $1 million to fuel her campaign and secured the endorsement of the Milwaukee Police Association.
She made national TV appearances and took policy stances that curry favor with the state’s conservative voting bloc.
Everything was coming up positive for Kleefisch — including a COVID-19 test.
Kleefisch, who is vaccinated, announced earlier this week that she tested positive for COVID-19 after being exposed to the virus on the campaign trail. While Kleefisch is in good spirits and feeling fine — she posted a video message to reassure voters during this Monday’s Packers game — it was a humble reminder that COVID-19, whether they like it or not, continues to dominate the lives of Wisconsinites.
And while the 2020 election is only nine months in the rear-view, it was a reminder that candidates already running for statewide office in 2022 will continue to face pandemic-related challenges.
Despite her COVID-19 diagnosis, a spokesman for Kleefisch’s campaign said she plans to forge ahead at full throttle once she has recovered.
“Rebecca is feeling fine and looking forward to getting back out on the campaign trail once her quarantine ends at the end of this week,” said Alec Zimmerman. “She’ll continue to meet Republicans and other voters wherever they’re at as she travels the state.”
Democratic candidates for statewide office, including Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking a second term, are also grappling with how to navigate the pandemic.
In a statement to the Cap Times, Evers campaign spokesman Sam Roecker said preventing “the spread of COVID-19 should never have been a partisan issue and it shouldn’t be one now.”
He also noted the widespread availability of vaccines and the governor's insistence that Wisconsinites get vaccinated.
“If we continue to encourage people to get vaccinated and follow guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19, campaign events and many parts of our daily lives can return closer to normal,” Roecker said.
The Evers campaign did not rule out indoor events or provide specifics about potential mitigation measures they're requiring at events.
“Our campaign will continue to follow public health recommendations and take responsible measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, including holding outdoor events when possible,” Roecker said. “We'll also continue to recommend that everyone receive the vaccine when they're eligible.”
“We will have a strong campaign presence that engages voters in every corner of the state and we will continue to follow evolving public health guidance to campaign safely,” he concluded.
Candidates seeking the Democratic nomination in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate race are also grappling with the realities of the pandemic — especially lesser-known candidates.
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson — the first Democrat to enter the race — has already had to navigate COVID-19 across Wisconsin. In July, Nelson kicked off a tour of all 72 of Wisconsin’s counties in an attempt to meet voters and gain more name recognition.
The tour was greeted by the contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, something his campaign manager, Irene Lin, told the Cap Times made the logistics of the trip challenging.
Lin said canceling the 5,000-mile tour “definitely went through our minds,” but ultimately they forged ahead and tried to host events at outdoor spaces.
She also said COVID-19 and the surge in cases the state has experienced in recent weeks are weighing heavily as they plan their campaign going forward. The campaign was preparing for Nelson, who published a book earlier this year, to go on a short speaking tour to discuss his work, and is now struggling to find small venues, like bookstores, to host events.
They’ve hosted a couple of such events virtually, but Lin said the campaign “was really hoping to be able to see folks in person and get to talk to folks live.”
Lin also said there are concerns about COVID-19 hindering Nelson’s ability to connect with voters, and those concerns partly fueled their decision to continue on with the 72-county tour. Several events they were scheduled to attend were canceled, she said, and the virus hurt attendance at events.
“We've had cancellations from Democratic events and you know, that's too bad, because I think those events often offer an opportunity for someone like Tom to to get out there and make his case,” Lin said in a phone interview.
While there’s no perfect way to navigate the pandemic as a candidate, Lin said, Nelson will continue to embrace events — as safely as possible — in an effort to get his message across to voters.
Alex Lasry, senior vice president of the Milwaukee Bucks and son of the organization’s billionaire owner, is also encountering similar issues as he looks for his campaign to gain traction.
In a brief statement, his campaign spokesperson, Thad Nation, told the Cap Times the campaign is “closely monitoring the changing situation and (is) following CDC guidelines and all local mandates.”
“We are confident that no matter what happens, Wisconsin voters are very engaged, excited about Alex's campaign and fired up to replace Ron Johnson,” he said.
Johnson, a two-term Republican, has not yet announced whether he’ll seek re-election.
A spokesperson for Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, widely considered to be the front-runner in the crowded Democratic field, declined to comment about the campaign’s plan to navigate the pandemic. A spokesperson for state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski’s campaign did not return multiple requests for comment.
All the while, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services continues to warn on its website that “medium and large gatherings contribute to the spread of COVID-19.”
“In areas of substantial and high transmission, fully vaccinated people should wear masks in public indoor settings and also consider wearing them in crowded outdoor settings,” the agency says. “Wisconsin is seeing substantial to high transmission” of COVID-19 across the state.
Even still, DHS says the “risk of participating in a certain activity depends on many factors.”
“Because of this, there’s no way to assign risk levels to certain actions,” reads the agency’s website. “That’s why it’s important to consider your own situation and the risks for you, your family and your community.”
DHS data show that all 72 counties in Wisconsin are currently experiencing “high,” “very high” or “critically high” levels of disease activity.
