Wisconsin businesses urge lawmakers to pass 'Back to Business' plan

Wisconsin lawmakers on Thursday began shifting their attention from the COVID-19 public health crisis to resuscitating the state’s economy as they considered a major plan by the state’s largest business association to reopen the state.
Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce and nearly 80 trade associations and local chambers of commerce called on Gov. Tony Evers and lawmakers to adopt the plan.
But with COVID-19 cases still rising — state officials reported 334 new cases Thursday, the largest one-day increase in confirmed cases so far — and partisan division rampant, Republican lawmakers and Evers are likely far from agreement. With a Republican-led lawsuit in the Wisconsin Supreme Court that could unravel Evers’ stay-at-home order within days, officials may need to mend such divisions soon.
Doing so would require Republican lawmakers to get behind a plan, which they haven’t done yet.
And if the state Supreme Court strikes down Ever’s “safer at home” order, which he recently extended until May 26, state officials could have as little as six days to implement a new plan for addressing the virus and how businesses would operate.
Implementing new rules would likely go through the state’s administrative rules process, which the Evers’ administration has warned is a “complicated, time-consuming” process that could take 20 days or more to implement. Republican lawmakers could also hold up implementation of any new rules.
Even if Evers’ order remains in place until the end of the month, businesses, which are suffering substantial losses and may not survive, say they need action now to prevent irreversible damage. WMC estimates an 18% jobless rate in the state, and more than 460,000 Wisconsin workers have filed for unemployment benefits since last month.
If the closures continue long term, the Wisconsin Restaurant Association predicts that half of the state’s restaurants will permanently close.
“We are at an extinction level event for small businesses and restaurants and it’s urgent that we use this time to figure out how these businesses can reopen safely,” said Kristine Hillmer, the association’s president and CEO.
At stake are both the health and safety of Wisconsinites and the viability of businesses that may never recover from the state-imposed shutdown to mitigate the virus’ spread.While Evers has already proposed providing criteria for loosening restrictions on businesses, Republicans said the plan still imposes too many hurdles for businesses to get back on their feet.
On Wednesday, Evers said he didn’t think he and Republicans were that far apart, but that the GOP needed to produce its own plan so they could begin negotiations.
“I threw my plan out there and we’re implementing it,” he said. “If they have a plan, let’s talk about it.”
WMC’s alternative, which the Legislature’s Committee on State Affairs heard Thursday, would provide a risk ranking system for businesses based on the type of business, its respective county’s health care capacity, the local infection rate, population density in the region and the concentration of people within the organization.
An Evers spokeswoman previously said the WMC plan does not include key criteria such as the need for additional testing capacity and efforts to trace those who have been in contact with people who test positive for the disease. Under the WMC plan, Brown County, which is now experiencing a massive COVID-19 outbreak, could have reopened.
Under the WMC plan, businesses would receive a placard identifying their level of risk. Businesses would be separated into three categories — minimal, moderate and substantial risk. The plan employs a more regional approach than the Evers plan, which would begin reopening businesses after a 14-day downward trajectory of influenza-like illnesses and COVID-19 symptoms, and a 14-day downward trend in positive tests as a percentage of total tests.
The plan was drafted after President Donald Trump’s administration issued guidelines for reopening in three phases. The first would allow restaurants to reopen if they implement limitations on guests and social distancing requirements, removes retail restrictions, reopens K-12 schools and allows gatherings of a maximum of 10 people. Phase two would allow bars, nonessential businesses and post-secondary schools to reopen with certain restrictions, and the third phase would eliminate the social distancing requirement and bans on mass gatherings.
The plan would also require more contact tracing, protective equipment and testing ability. Under the WMC plan, businesses would follow different requirements based on risk level.
Lower-risk businesses would be required to encourage sick employees to stay home, encourage employees to work from home and implement routine cleaning and disinfection.
Substantial risk businesses would need to implement mandatory personal protective equipment guidelines, limit the number of nonemployee customers to 50% of fire code capacities and conduct employee entrance screenings, if possible.
“The economic impact of shutting down the economy and keeping it shut down has been absolutely devastating, and unfortunately it’s getting worse every single day,” said WMC spokesman Scott Manley. “That’s why we thought it was so important to put a plan together to allow us to re-open our economy in a safe way.”
Manley cited a recent survey of Wisconsin businesses showing 35% of businesses that are closed down said they would never reopen if the shutdown lasts for three months.
In rolling out the plan, Manley incorrectly claimed the state had flattened the curve and stabilized infections.
Republicans on the committee appeared open to the plan. However, Democrats expressed concerns over whether employees who don’t return to work because they don’t feel safe would be allowed to collect unemployment benefits. They also cautioned against WMC’s regional approach, which they said doesn’t account for people in more heavily affected regions in the state traveling to areas with few cases.
Dr. James Conway, a professor at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health who specializes in infections diseases, said loosening up restrictions regionally would more easily allow for infection to spread rapidly in places other than Madison and Milwaukee.
“It doesn’t take much for something to go from a small number of cases to really exponentially exploding in just a few short days,” Conway said.
