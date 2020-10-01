Wisconsin business groups sue to stop release of companies with positive COVID-19 cases

Fearing the release of names of some 1,000 employers that have had positive COVID-19 cases among workers in recent months, the state’s biggest business lobby and two local chambers of commerce asked a judge to stop Gov. Tony Evers and administration officials from doing so.
The suit, filed Thursday in Waukesha County Circuit Court, comes as other business leaders in the state have expressed concerns over the potential sharing of information that could include operations where two or more employees tested positive for the virus.
But those worries are, for now, kept at bay after a judge barred the state from releasing any information for at least five days.
State officials said Thursday they were seeking to respond to open records requests filed by members of the media, with Evers telling reporters he was "trying to obey the law." His legal counsel, Evers said, had determined “it is a legitimate release that we’re doing” and that the information would be disseminated “in the very near future” to those who asked for it.
Ahead of Thursday's lawsuit and the judge's ruling, little information was available about what the state would release, a call-back to this summer when the state said it would release the names of businesses with outbreaks but reversed course following pushback.
A Department of Health Services spokeswoman said Thursday that the agency would not be publicly posting the businesses’ names, saying “we do not think this has public health value.”
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce in its legal challenge, which cited a conversation with Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan telling them of a planned release slated for Friday, argued the move would violate employees’ privacy because it was pulled from confidential health records, “further damage Wisconsin’s business community, and undermine the efforts of local health authorities to control the virus.”
The filing says Brennan told WMC the state would release the names of Wisconsin businesses with more than 25 workers that had at least two employees test positive for COVID-19 or logged “close case contacts that were investigated by contact tracers.” But it’s unknown officially what criteria officials are using to determine the release, and the DHS spokeswoman didn’t provide clarification in a follow-up response.
The move would be a reversal from just a few weeks ago, when Evers said at a Milwaukee Press Club event he believed the information wasn’t public. Likening its release to the names of schools that have had positive COVID-19 cases, he said at the time it would be “too easy to suddenly be releasing that information” and then potentially be able to identify both students and workers.
Support Local Journalism
“So there’s some privacy things going on there,” he said last month. “It has nothing to do with wanting to be open (with information).”
Some groups have advocated for a more transparent approach, including the American Public Health Association, which recommended in July that states publish identities of group facilities and certain workplaces, such as meatpacking plants, tied to positive COVID-19 cases.
The association found at the time that one-third of states didn't track data on outbreaks in those places, leaving "communities without the information necessary to protect these vulnerable populations and can skew understanding of risk in the broader community."
Still, association heads expressed concern over the potential release of businesses' names broadly here in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Restaurant Association executive vice president Susan Quam, who said in an interview she was contacted by the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection about the planned rollout, worried about the consequences of sharing that information.
Though she said she was told the only names released would be from local health department investigations that are complete and not current, and older than 28 days, she noted that would mean the data is reliant on places “where cases have been closed for a long time.”
“It definitely does not reflect on the safety practices of that particular business because even with the best practices in place, employees can still become infected elsewhere in non-business situations,” she said.
Further, it's unclear which sectors of businesses would have their information released. The Wisconsin Grocers Association in an email to members Thursday said their leaders heard there would be “a few grocery stores on the list, but mostly convenience stores and restaurants.”
Asked for comment, Paul Jadin, who leads MadREP, said if the information is released it’s “imperative that (officials) give context to this,” including the number of recovered cases and when the positives occurred, arguing businesses could face “some degree of boycott” for making the list.
Public Health Madison & Dane County spokeswoman Sarah Mattes wrote in an email Thursday that she hadn’t received notice about the plan from DHS, but had been told by some business sources. She said she wasn’t sure how many Dane County businesses could make the list.
She noted Dane County’s approach was to follow-up with businesses that have had three or more positive cases “to determine if the exposure potentially occurred in the workplace.”
“Our team helps businesses determine their next steps,” she continued. “The list is a good reminder that the virus can truly be anywhere. This is why it’s so important to wear a mask when you’re out and stay at least six feet from people you don’t live with.”
Sign-up here for the Campaign Notes newsletter to get important Wisconsin politics updates in your inbox each Thursday, now through Election Day.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.