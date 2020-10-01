Wisconsin business groups sue to stop release of companies with positive COVID-19 cases

Still, association heads expressed concern over the potential release of businesses' names broadly here in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Restaurant Association executive vice president Susan Quam, who said in an interview she was contacted by the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection about the planned rollout, worried about the consequences of sharing that information.

Though she said she was told the only names released would be from local health department investigations that are complete and not current, and older than 28 days, she noted that would mean the data is reliant on places “where cases have been closed for a long time.”

“It definitely does not reflect on the safety practices of that particular business because even with the best practices in place, employees can still become infected elsewhere in non-business situations,” she said.

Further, it's unclear which sectors of businesses would have their information released. The Wisconsin Grocers Association in an email to members Thursday said their leaders heard there would be “a few grocery stores on the list, but mostly convenience stores and restaurants.”