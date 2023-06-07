Deliberations on Wisconsin's two-year budget will be put on hold after this week until the Republican-controlled Legislature and Gov. Tony Evers come to an agreement on an extensive bill to expand state funding to communities across the state, Republicans announced Wednesday.

If the parties don't reach an agreement this week, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said he would seek to strip provisions from the measure that would allow Milwaukee and Milwaukee County to increase their local sales tax revenue — measures that have become a sticking point between the Republican legislative leaders.

The hold on budget deliberations, which will begin after the Legislature's finance committee meets Thursday, comes just a few weeks before the state's 2023-25 two-year spending plan is slated to take effect. If Evers doesn't sign a budget effective by July 1, the state would continue operating using spending levels set in the previous two-year budget.

"We hope to have those negotiations be successful soon so we can continue our work," said Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, who co-chairs the Legislature's budget committee.

At its core, the measure would boost local aid by diverting 20% of the state's 5% sales tax to local communities through Wisconsin's shared revenue program. If signed into law, future state aid to communities and counties would be directly tied to the state sales tax. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have largely supported those provisions of the bill.

But division has surfaced between GOP leaders over a component in the bill allowing Milwaukee and Milwaukee County to increase their local sales tax revenue.

Assembly Republicans passed a version of the bill allowing Milwaukee County to increase its 0.5% sales tax by 0.375 percentage points and Milwaukee to impose a 2% sales tax to fund pension debt, but only if voters approve those increases.

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, since said he doesn't want to require Milwaukee and Milwaukee County voters to approve the sales tax increase. Vos opposed that move.

"I am hopeful we will be able to find the answer on shared revenue, trying to stick with the parameters close to where the Assembly passed this bill, not having wholesale radical changes to it," Vos said.

Without an agreement on state funding for local communities in the next few days, Vos said, "We will just focus on the balance of the bill, which is repealing the personal property tax and making sure that every community around the state is not held hostage by Milwaukee's problem."

Vos, LeMahieu and Evers met on Monday about the proposal but didn't reach an agreement on the bill. The latest talks came after Vos said he was done negotiating on the proposal.

LeMahieu didn't take questions from reporters after a Senate session Wednesday. Evers spokesperson Britt Cudaback didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.