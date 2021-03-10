Wisconsin budget breakdown: Federal boost, heightened spending, lasting implications

But COVID-19 has touched a series of other major state programs as well, namely BadgerCare, where Wisconsin saw one of the largest Medicaid enrollment increases among states that hadn't taken the full expansion at 211,197 new individuals between December 2019 and December 2020. That reality is the main driver, per WPF, of a projected $646.4 million jump in GPR costs to run those programs — which officials will need to account for in the budget process.

The state also faces a notable drop in the balance of its unemployment fund (from nearly $2 billion in February 2020 to $1.1 billion in February 2021) from heightened unemployment claims; and a shrinking prison population because of shrinking admissions, a backlog in moving prisoners from jails to state facilities and more, the document notes.

"As the pandemic’s full weight fell on Wisconsin, it closed businesses and some government operations, drove up unemployment, and caused a cascade of effects on citizens and public programs," the report says. "Policymakers will have to wrestle with these impacts ... as they debate the state budget."