Wisconsin budget breakdown: Federal boost, heightened spending, lasting implications

As Wisconsin lawmakers prepare to tackle Gov. Tony Evers' proposed two-year spending plan, they'll be making decisions in key areas ranging from corrections to K-12 education that are still being shaped by the COVID-19 crisis.
Though Wisconsin has been buoyed by strong tax collections and continuing federal coronavirus relief aid, a new nonpartisan report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum warns that the stakes remain high: decisions state officials make in the coming months, per the brief, "will reverberate far into the future."
Evers' proposed budget, fueled by a nearly 10% increase in spending and $3.2 billion in new general purpose revenue, relies on a $1 billion tax hike, new federal dollars from a dead-on-arrival Medicaid expansion proposal and what's projected to be the largest draw-down of state reserves in a decade.
Half of the proposed increase in GPR spending over the next two years, or $1.6 billion, is earmarked for K-12 schooling, an area the WPF report notes has faced a dramatic one-time enrollment drop of 33,000 students, or 4%, heading into the 2020-21 school year because of the pandemic.
But COVID-19 has touched a series of other major state programs as well, namely BadgerCare, where Wisconsin saw one of the largest Medicaid enrollment increases among states that hadn't taken the full expansion at 211,197 new individuals between December 2019 and December 2020. That reality is the main driver, per WPF, of a projected $646.4 million jump in GPR costs to run those programs — which officials will need to account for in the budget process.
The state also faces a notable drop in the balance of its unemployment fund (from nearly $2 billion in February 2020 to $1.1 billion in February 2021) from heightened unemployment claims; and a shrinking prison population because of shrinking admissions, a backlog in moving prisoners from jails to state facilities and more, the document notes.
"As the pandemic’s full weight fell on Wisconsin, it closed businesses and some government operations, drove up unemployment, and caused a cascade of effects on citizens and public programs," the report says. "Policymakers will have to wrestle with these impacts ... as they debate the state budget."
Republican legislative leaders have already committed to starting from the base budget as they did two years ago. But the findings highlight a host of issues state officials will have to consider as they work through the next few months.
Other areas of Evers' budget focus on boosting health funding, fueled by savings from the Medicaid expansion, expanding mental health and substance abuse services and more. The Democratic governor also aims to spur economic recovery through expanding broadband and funneling a nearly $330 million GPR boost into the state's jobs agency, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, including $200 million to bolster small businesses in recovering from the COVID-19 crisis.
Separately, Evers seeks to give local governments more opportunities to raise local tax revenues as they deal with challenging budget situations. But his measure to let counties and some municipalities up their sales tax by an additional 0.5% if voters signed off has been panned by top legislative Republicans.
Wisconsin has a strong reliance on property taxes to fund local initiatives. Evers' budget would let all local governments raise their property taxes by up to 2%, rather than limiting them to raises tied to the rate of net new construction in their communities; though the Legislature rejected a similar plan two years ago. WPF noted the state had a so-called "floor" in place but the practice ended in 2011.
Under Evers' budget, property taxes on the typical home in Wisconsin are projected to increase by around 1.5% per year.