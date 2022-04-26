Wisconsin bucks anti-LGBTQ legislation trend surging in Republican states

While a record number of anti-LGBTQ bills were filed in Republican-led states in 2022, the vast majority of such measures introduced in Wisconsin didn't reach the governor's desk despite the GOP's firm legislative majority.

In the state Senate, only one of Wisconsin's many anti-LGBTQ bills got a floor vote in the last year. Some of the other ones didn't get a hearing, which a Republican committee vice chair attributed to the relatively low priority of those measures within the caucus.

One bill that would have allowed parents to opt children out of programs "related to sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or gender expression" got an Assembly hearing and an Assembly committee's approval but no floor vote.

Another proposal, which would have banned physicians and health care providers from providing gender transition procedures to people under 18, didn't receive a Senate or Assembly hearing.

Only one of several anti-LGBTQ bills before the Legislature — the "Parental Bill of Rights," which would have allowed parents to sue school officials for not using parents' requested pronouns and gender identities for their children — reached Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' desk. Evers vetoed the bill, saying the measure was aimed at "dividing our schools."

Two other bills — each requiring transgender athletes to play on sports teams corresponding with their sex at birth — passed the Assembly on party-line votes. But a Republican-majority Senate committee voted against the measures, and they never got a floor vote.

"For the last couple of years, I have been working on legislation relating to suicide prevention," said Sen. Joan Ballweg, R-Markesan, the Senate Human Services, Children and Families Committee's vice chair, who voted against the two sports measures in committee. "I believe these bills undermine that work and further marginalize an already vulnerable population."

She also objected to the state interfering with issues in the realm of state athletic governing boards like the NCAA and Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association.

"I can't tell you the amount of fear and worry that I've heard people express about not just the sports bills but the health care ban bills both in Wisconsin and around the country," said Megin McDonell, the executive director at the pro-LGBTQ rights organization Fair Wisconsin.

"I'm a parent of a trans teenager," she continued. "And it is really terrifying and exhausting to think about the impacts if we were to actually have those bills go into effect."

The bills Ballweg voted against, AB 195 and AB 196, were co-authored by the chair of that committee, Sen. Andre Jacque, R-De Pere.

"I am not aware of more than one Republican in opposition between both chambers," Jacque said.

Other bills with minimal internal opposition have received floor votes in the Senate. But Ballweg said in an interview that she didn't feel the transgender bills were as high priority as measures concerning law enforcement, revenue and education.

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, spokesperson Adam Gibbs declined to comment for this story.

The sports bills' lead author, Sen. Kathleen Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, said the bills were meant to maintain an "equal playing field" for women in sports. Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, said the measure is not meant to diminish opportunities for anyone but rather to protect opportunities for women in sports.

In statements provided for the hearings, the National Association of Social Workers said the legislation undermines suicide prevention efforts in Wisconsin.

In a 2021 survey, the pro-LGBTQ group The Trevor Project found 42% of LGBTQ youth between ages 13 and 24 nationwide had seriously considered suicide in the past year. That's over double the percentage for heterosexual people. Additionally, 94% of LGBTQ youth said recent politics negatively affected their mental health. But youth with access to spaces affirming their gender identity reported lower rates of attempting suicide.

"Advancing this bill today will put Wisconsin squarely on the wrong side of history," Human Rights Campaign state legislative director and senior counsel Cathryn Oakley said in a statement last May.

Fifteen states, including neighboring Iowa, have banned students from participating on sports teams corresponding to their gender identity, according to the Movement Advancement Project.

State legislators had introduced a record 238 anti-LGBTQ bills in 2022 according to an analysis NBC News conducted in late March. The previous record, from 2021, was 191. In 2018, that number was 41.

Wisconsin is the only state with laws protecting LGBTQ populations in employment, housing and public accommodations on the basis of sexual orientation but not on the basis of gender identity, according to the pro-LGBTQ rights group Freedom for All Americans. However, Evers did sign an executive order prohibiting discrimination against state employees on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. Twenty-seven states have no LGBTQ protection laws at all. And 21 states have nondiscrimination laws protecting people on the basis of both sexual orientation and gender identity.

In late March, Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said allowing trans women in women's bathrooms was "creepy." He also objected to transgender women competing in women’s sports.

"Enough already with the anti-LGBTQ bills," Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley, D-Mason, said in a statement. "The Republican leaders of the legislature will not advance any of our progressive legislation, but the least they could do is stop passing bills designed to prevent LGBTQ individuals from reaching their full potential.”

In a Gallup poll administered in May 2021, 34% of U.S. adults said athletes should play on teams that match their gender identity while 62% said they should play on teams matching their sex assigned at birth. Just over half of Democrats and 10% of Republicans said they favored transgender athletes playing on teams that match their gender identity.

"We want to make it clear that everyone deserves to live in a community where they're safe and they're free from the fear of being treated differently or harassed," McDonell said.

