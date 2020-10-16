Wisconsin breaks record for virus cases third time in week

A third lawsuit was filed Friday asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to rule that Evers overstepped his authority in issuing subsequent public health emergency orders after the first one expired in May. Jeré Fabick, a policy adviser at the conservative Heartland Institute who lives in Waukesha County, asked the Supreme Court to take the case directly, skipping lower courts.

State law limits health emergencies to 60 days, but the Legislature can grant an extension. Evers has issued new health orders, arguing that he can do that because the threat caused by the pandemic has changed.

All three lawsuits argue that the circumstances that led to the first health emergency -- the pandemic -- have not changed and therefore Evers' actions are illegal.

Evers has faulted Republicans for fighting him in court and not coming forward with a plan of their own.