Wisconsin bill would tie PFAS grants to lawsuit immunity

The Assembly passed a bill Tuesday that would create a new $10 million grant program to help communities clean up contamination from "forever chemicals" known as PFAS but would ban them from suing those responsible for the pollution.

Democrats blasted the measure as irresponsible, while Republican supporters said the bill would help communities cope with PFAS pollution.

"This was a broad approach to try and help our municipalities," said bill sponsor Rep. Elijah Behnke, R-Marinette. "Is it perfect? No. But I don't think any legislation is."

Rep. Katrina Shankland, D-Stevens Point, called the bill "insidious" for not allowing grant recipients to file lawsuits.

"This bill puts special interests above the health and safety of the people of Wisconsin," said Rep. Jill Billings, D-La Crosse.

The Republican-backed measure has the support of Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, the state's largest business lobbying group that represents manufacturers and other corporations. The group's lobbyist, Scott Manley, said in written testimony supporting the proposal at a hearing earlier this month that it would help address the harm caused by PFAS while protecting businesses and local governments from "costly and frivolous lawsuits."