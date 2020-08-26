Wisconsin attorney general identifies Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake

"The investigation is moving quickly. We have conducted interviews of some of the material witnesses in this case, and that's part of the reason we're able to provide the information we provided today," Kaul said. "But the investigation is still ongoing. What is critical from our perspective is while we want to move as quickly as we can, that we do so consistently with a full and thorough investigation so that what comes at the end of this process is based on a full and thorough investigation."

Kaul pledged to release the identities of the other officers who were also present, saying DOJ would do so "to the extent that we believe it's appropriate." He also didn't share the identities of the witnesses who were talked to.

Police body camera footage cannot be reviewed as part of the investigation as the department does not have that equipment, Kaul noted. Bystanders did shoot video of the encounter, which has been widely shared on social media.