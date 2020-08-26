Wisconsin attorney general identifies Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake

State justice officials shared new details Wednesday about their ongoing investigation into the shooting of a Black man by Kenosha police, including the identity of the officer who shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back Sunday.
The initial update Wednesday, based on early witness interviews, identified the officer as Rusten Sheskey, who served on the force for seven years and was the only one to fire his weapon during the incident, Attorney General Josh Kaul said.
The announcement, which also provided an initial timeline of events that largely aligned with media reports, came after a tumultuous day in which an Illinois teen was arrested for allegedly gunning down two protesters and shooting another in Kenosha Tuesday night, state officials doubled the presence of National Guard troops in the city and President Donald Trump's administration directed federal law enforcement personnel to Wisconsin.
Protests have roiled Kenosha, Madison and other cities across the country as activists took to the streets in the days after Blake was shot repeatedly in the back as he got into his vehicle. Buildings and dumpsters have been set on fire, storefronts were looted and anger flared as police clashed with participants in the streets.
But things worsened in Kenosha Tuesday just before midnight, when a man used an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle to kill two men and injure 26-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz, of West Allis, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported, incidents that were captured on video from bystanders.
Police earlier Wednesday arrested 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse in Antioch, Illinois, according to the Journal Sentinel. The publication reported he faces tentative first-degree intentional homicide charges and is expected to be extradited to Kenosha County.
In the interim, the Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation has worked with the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office to gather information in their probe into the shooting of 29-year-old Blake, as the officers involved were quickly placed on administrative leave in the hours after the incident.
That led to Kaul Wednesday sharing initial findings from the investigation: the shooting occurred after police were dispatched to a home on the 2800 block of 40th Street in Kenosha after a female caller reported her boyfriend was present and was not supposed to be on the premises.
Officers then tried to arrest Blake and tried to deploy a Taser to do so, which was unsuccessful in stopping him. Blake walked to his vehicle, opened the driver's side door, and leaned forward. While holding onto Blake's shirt, Sheskey fired his gun seven times.
The ensuing investigation found Blake had acknowledged he had a knife in his possession at some point, and agents recovered a knife from the driver's side floorboard of Blake's vehicle. No other weapons were found, Kaul said.
"The investigation is moving quickly. We have conducted interviews of some of the material witnesses in this case, and that's part of the reason we're able to provide the information we provided today," Kaul said. "But the investigation is still ongoing. What is critical from our perspective is while we want to move as quickly as we can, that we do so consistently with a full and thorough investigation so that what comes at the end of this process is based on a full and thorough investigation."
Kaul pledged to release the identities of the other officers who were also present, saying DOJ would do so "to the extent that we believe it's appropriate." He also didn't share the identities of the witnesses who were talked to.
Police body camera footage cannot be reviewed as part of the investigation as the department does not have that equipment, Kaul noted. Bystanders did shoot video of the encounter, which has been widely shared on social media.
The rundown of events didn't mention Blake's three sons, who were in the car when their father was shot, according to the civil rights attorney representing the family, Benjamin Crump. Crump also represents the family of George Floyd, a Black man who died at the hands of Minneapolis police in May.
Going forward, the division will continue its investigation and turn over a report to the Kenosha County district attorney's office, which typically happens within 30 days, per DOJ. The DA will then review the report and decide whether to level any charges. If not, the division will make the report available to the public.
