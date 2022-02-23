Wisconsin Assembly supports measure seeking control over federal funds

The Republican-led Assembly on Wednesday approved a constitutional amendment to give Republicans final say over how the governor spends federal funds allocated to the state.

The constitutional amendment comes as the Legislature takes up a flurry of bills before both chambers adjourn from session in a matter of weeks. Other bills to pass Assembly Wednesday would raise the minimum age for buying tobacco and vaping products from 18 to 21 and protect firearm and ammunition manufacturers from certain lawsuits.

The Assembly will convene again on Thursday to take up a slew of fast-tracked election bills that would, among other things, allow lawmakers to cut funding for the state elections commission when it's deemed not to have complied with state election laws.

Republicans continue to scrutinize the 2020 election as part of a nationwide GOP effort to overhaul elections following baseless claims by some Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, of widespread fraud in the presidential election. President Joe Biden defeated former Trump by close to 21,000 votes in the battleground state.

The package of bills have been touted by Republicans as an effort to clean up election processes in the state following a report last year from the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau that found no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election but made several recommendations for improvements.

Democratic lawmakers have widely blasted the bills as voter suppression tactics and efforts by Republicans to gain legislative oversight over the state elections commission at a time when bipartisan measures, such as a bill aimed at eventually closing the embattled Lincoln Hills juvenile correctional facility, have stalled in the Assembly.

"We should put down these partisan election lies and voter suppression tactics and take up broad bipartisan bills," Rep. Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee, told reporters before Wednesday's session.

The Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed a bill that would borrow $42 million for a juvenile correctional facility to replace the state's embattled Lincoln Hills facility, but Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said earlier that day the measure is unlikely to be taken up by the GOP-led Assembly before the chamber adjourns in a matter of weeks.

One of the bills to pass the Senate Tuesday, SB 214 would allow election officials to begin counting absentee ballots the day before election day, a measure local clerks have pushed for to help address the massive number of ballots that must be counted after polls close.

Republicans in the Assembly previously said that bill would not likely come before the chamber before it adjourns, but Vos said on Wednesday it's possible the measure could be worked into a different election-related bill as an amendment. The move could force Gov. Tony Evers, who has pledged to strike down most, if not all, of the election bills, to veto the measure.

Constitutional amendment

Legislative Republicans, who lack the votes needed to overturn a veto by Evers, have increasingly turned to constitutional amendments as a means of bypassing the Democratic governor.

Such measures would need to pass the Senate and Assembly in two successive sessions before going to voters in a referendum. The governor cannot veto a constitutional amendment.

AJR 112/SJR 84 passed along party lines and would prohibit any executive branch official or department from allocating any federal dollars without first securing approval from a legislative committee, which officials have said would likely be the GOP-led budget committee.

Currently, the governor has sole discretion over how federal funds are spent, but there has been a growing push among legislative Republicans seeking more control over how the executive office doles out federal funds — primarily in recent years as the federal government pumped billions of stimulus dollars into the state to help address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Evers has vetoed several efforts in recent years by Republicans seeking control over federal funds.

"There’s not one single person in this state that should be able to unilaterally control billions of dollars," Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, said. "Our job is to control the purse strings and have a say about how dollars are expended in this state.”

An amended version of the bill clarifies that it only applies to federal money accepted by the governor on behalf of the state and not initial allocations provided to departments. The amended resolution also maintains the UW-System Board of Regents' authority to accept and allocate federal funding without legislative approval. The amended resolution heads back to the Senate for concurrence.

AJR 135, which is scheduled to come before the Assembly on Thursday, would call for a Constitutional convention to consider term limits for Congressional delegates.

The measure initially failed after five Republicans joined Democrats to reject the resolution in a 17-16 vote. However, Republican Sen. Alberta Darling then changed her vote, allowing the proposal to pass, despite objections from Democratic members who said Senate rules did not allow for such a move. Darling did not explain her change of vote.

If passed, Wisconsin will become the fifth state to call for such a convention. It requires 34 states to formally convene a convention to amend the U.S. Constitution.

Another constitutional amendment before the Assembly Thursday, AJR 134/SJR 101, would bar the state from receiving private funds to help administer elections.

Bills

The Assembly voted 61-35, with Rep. Nick Milroy, D-South Range, joining Republicans in support of SB 570, which would bar anyone from suing a firearm or ammunition manufacturer for damages related those products' design or use. The measure, which is supported by the National Rifle Association of America and Wisconsin Gun Owners Inc. and opposed by groups like the Wisconsin Council of Churches, would still allow for lawsuits related to a breach of contract or death/damages caused by a defect in a firearm or ammunition.

Bill author Rep. Gae Magnafici, R-Dresser, said the measure aims at preventing "needless lawsuits" and protect individuals' Second Amendment rights.

"I just feel that when a crime is committed, we should blame the criminal and not the gun," Magnafici said.

The bill is likely to be vetoed by Evers, who has pushed for more gun regulations.

The Assembly also passed AB 348, which would align state law with changes to federal law back in 2019 that increased the minimum age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21. The measure heads to the Senate.

AB 960 also passed the Assembly and would make it a felony to attack or threaten a health care provider or staff member of a health care facility. The bipartisan measure would create a new felony crime of battery against a health care provider and expand current felony battery laws to include nurses or emergency medical care providers.

Such an offense, which also includes threatening a health care provider, would be punishable by up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

