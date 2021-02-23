Wisconsin Assembly sends unemployment bill to Gov. Tony Evers

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"There have been many missed opportunities and a lack of urgency by the Evers administration to address many of the issues of unemployment insurance that we have seen through the pandemic," Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told reporters.

But Democrats, who proposed three amendments to the legislation that were all shot down, countered Republicans should have acted sooner and knocked them for enacting things like the one-week waiting period for unemployed individuals to collect benefits in the first place.

"You guys can try to spin this and try to play politics with something like unemployment insurance but it's cynical and it's contrary to what we're here to do today," Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, said on the floor.

Beyond the upgrades, the Republican-drafted amendment includes a handful of other measures that would provide liability protection for businesses and others tied to COVID-related claims and again waive the one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits, among other things.