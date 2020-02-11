Wisconsin Assembly sends series of Republican-sponsored crime bills to state Senate

The Wisconsin Assembly has voted to send a slate of Republican bills to increase criminal penalties to the Senate in one of its final floor dates of the session.
Part of the Republican "Tougher on Crime" push, the legislation passed Tuesday with nearly complete GOP support over criticism from Democrats, who slammed the measures as too costly and a potential strain on the state’s crowded prison system, which operated at 133% capacity through mid-2018.
Rep. Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee, argued citizens instead want to see an overhaul of the state’s criminal justice system and pushed for “a better, more effective, more efficient way” to respond to these issues.
"This is the last gasp of the tough on crime era in the state of Wisconsin," he said.
But Republicans countered the package would bolster community safety and help combat criminal activity.
Rep. Joe Sanfelippo, R-New Berlin, said critics only focus on criminals' rights and the cost of incarceration, the latter of which he said can't be put "above safety in our neighborhoods."
"The people who oppose these bills never once talk about victims or public safety, keeping our families safe, keeping our neighbors safe, keeping our friends safe, that never enters into the equation," he said.
The bills are likely to face opposition from Gov. Tony Evers, who has advocated for halving the state's prison population, if they make it to his desk. Evers and Democrats last month put forth their own plan focused on non-violent offenders, including a measure to set incarceration limits for certain supervision violations — though the measures haven't gone anywhere yet.
Among the bills that passed Tuesday are ones to expand the types of crimes juveniles could be incarcerated for to include actions that would be felonies if committed by adults; bar individuals who committed certain violent crimes from being discharged early from probation; and make it a felony to try to intimidate a victim in a domestic abuse crime.
One of the bills with the largest price tag — and the longest floor debate — would require the Department of Corrections to recommend that people charged with crimes while on parole, probation or extended supervision would have those statuses revoked.
That bill carries a $211 million annual estimate, and the agency also said it would require the building of two additional prisons costing $350 million each — though the projections don't take into account new amendments that have been added.
Republicans have refuted the estimates and charged that DOC has inflated the potential costs.
The legislation is similar to a broad criminal justice bill that cleared the Assembly last session. But that effort included a measure to authorize $350 million in borrowing to build a new prison.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos earlier this month said the chamber wouldn't include the component in this session’s version, noting that Evers last year during the passage of the state budget wasn’t supportive of building a new prison in Green Bay.
“So I think we need to at least get this bill passed first then we'll come back and discuss whether or not — and I think we do — have an additional prison,” the Rochester Republican said.
In all, around half-dozen of the "Tougher on Crime" bills cleared the chamber Tuesday, out of more than 10 that have been announced. But members also advanced bills to set penalties for "phone spoofing" of up to $10,000 and another bill to make "swatting," or reporting a fake emergency to police, a felony.
