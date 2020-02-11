Wisconsin Assembly sends series of Republican-sponsored crime bills to state Senate

The Wisconsin Assembly has voted to send a slate of Republican bills to increase criminal penalties to the Senate in one of its final floor dates of the session.

Part of the Republican "Tougher on Crime" push, the legislation passed Tuesday with nearly complete GOP support over criticism from Democrats, who slammed the measures as too costly and a potential strain on the state’s crowded prison system, which operated at 133% capacity through mid-2018.

Rep. Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee, argued citizens instead want to see an overhaul of the state’s criminal justice system and pushed for “a better, more effective, more efficient way” to respond to these issues.

"This is the last gasp of the tough on crime era in the state of Wisconsin," he said.

But Republicans countered the package would bolster community safety and help combat criminal activity.

Rep. Joe Sanfelippo, R-New Berlin, said critics only focus on criminals' rights and the cost of incarceration, the latter of which he said can't be put "above safety in our neighborhoods."