Wisconsin Assembly sends bill to update outdated unemployment system to Tony Evers

"The legislation before us today provides a very simple and easy roadmap for the governor to finally move forward at DWD," Vos said.

Democrats countered that the state has known for years that the unemployment system needed updates and Republicans, who have controlled the Legislature for a decade, should have acted sooner.

"I wish that we had just allowed Governor Evers to have the funding needed since he has already requested it in this bill and the budget," Rep. Dave Considine, D-Baraboo, said in a statement. "However, I am glad to come together with my colleagues to start this long road of creating a better system for those in need.”

Republicans also added items to the bill to waive the one-week waiting period to collect unemployment benefits until March 14 and extend limited liability protections from coronavirus-related lawsuits to schools, businesses and governments.

Evers said in a statement last week the proposed legislation was "not enough, but it's at least a step in the right direction."

"While I wish the Legislature would have provided the funding we asked for that we need to fix this system once and for all, I’m glad the Legislature is finally be taking this issue seriously after years of inaction," Evers said.