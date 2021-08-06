Wisconsin Assembly Republican subpoenas election materials in hint at Arizona-style recount

There is no evidence of widespread fraud and courts have rejected several lawsuits filed by Trump and his allies attempting to overturn the outcome. Democrats have blasted GOP calls for more investigations as feeding into the lie that Trump actually won the state.

Two people have been charged with election fraud, out of more than 3 million votes cast in the state, and prosecutors are still reviewing a handful of other cases that were among 27 forwarded to them by election officials. Similarly, very few potential voter fraud cases have been identified in Arizona where the type of audit envisioned by Brandtjen was done.

Wisconsin election investigations include an election audit requested by top Republicans that is being conducted by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau. Brandtjen said her constituents worry the audit is taking too long, and is too open-ended.

They also include an expanded election review initiated by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who has hired former conservative Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman as special counsel in addition to more full time investigators.

Vos has already agreed to pay the former justice $44,000 — $11,000 in taxpayer dollars every month between July and October — to lead the investigation.