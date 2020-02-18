Wisconsin Assembly passes $10 million slate of bills to safeguard water

"Water contamination has been decades in the making and it’s going to take some time to get there," the Dodgeville Republican added.

Democrats credited lawmakers as well as Evers’ declaration of 2019 as “the year of clean drinking water” for getting the legislation to the floor.

"I don’t think we’d be here with quite a big package of bills if it weren’t for people like Gov. Tony Evers and our DNR secretary," said Democratic Rep. Katrina Shankland, the panel's vice-chair, who also lauded the governor for "leading on this issue."

All but three of the bills are bipartisan. That trio — including a measure that would change rules for municipal flood control grants — passed over complete opposition from Democrats, while the remaining bills in the package received unanimous support.