Wisconsin Assembly passes local redistricting delay

"We're setting a dangerous precedent," said Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit.

Groups that support the bill, such as the League of Wisconsin Municipalities and Wisconsin Counties Association, say they don't expect to receive census data until as late as September of this year, which would be more than six months after such data was originally anticipated in March.

Municipalities and counties say they don't have the resources the state does to turn around new maps by July 2022.

Republican lawmakers and other backers of the new bill say it’s innocuous and not designed to give anyone a partisan advantage. But Democrats and other critics say it would be unconstitutional and disenfranchise voters in growing parts of the state that would be forced to hold local elections based on current, rather than updated, maps in 2022. They also take issue with it keeping in place the maps drawn in 2011, which have been criticized for being among the most gerrymandered in the country.

Matt Rothschild, executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, criticized the bill for forcing municipalities, when redrawing their wards, to yield to the boundaries imposed by any congressional or legislative redistricting.