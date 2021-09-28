Wisconsin Assembly passes bills banning 'critical race theory' in schools, government training

Students in public schools and employees of local and state government could not be taught about certain concepts related to race and gender under legislation passed by the state Assembly on Tuesday.
Although the bills don't refer to "critical race theory" by name, the phrase has been used as a catch-all to describe concepts and theories including systemic racism and gender inequality. Both introduced by Republicans, the bills passed on party lines. They would have to be approved by the state Senate before reaching Gov. Tony Evers' desk, where they would almost certainly be rejected.
The legislation follows a series of similar bills proposed or passed by Republicans in state legislatures nationwide.
Supporters of the legislation argued their goal is to prevent the promotion of stereotyping based on race, gender, religion or sexual orientation. But opponents assigned more sinister motives, arguing "critical race theory" is being used as a boogeyman to stoke fear and resentment and fuel culture wars. Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, referred to the measures as the "white supremacy preservation act."
Rep. LaKeshia Myers, D-Milwaukee, called the bills a "three-headed red herring," likening the effort to the "Southern strategy" used by Barry Goldwater and President Richard Nixon in the 1960s and 1970s to win over white Southerners by capitalizing on racial angst.
"(These bills) are a poor attempt at reverse psychology to sow seeds of division and hate, by playing on the fears of a shrinking white majority," Myers told reporters ahead of the vote.
The bills would specifically ban teaching the following seven concepts:
- One race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex.
- An individual, by virtue of the individual's race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.
- An individual should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment because of the individual's race or sex.
- Individuals of one race or sex are not able to and should not attempt to treat others without respect to race or sex.
- An individual's moral character is necessarily determined by the individual's race or sex.
- An individual, by virtue of the individual's race or sex, bears responsibility for acts committed in the past by other individuals of the same race or sex.
- Systems based on meritocracy or traits such as a hard work ethic are racist or sexist or are created by individuals of a particular race to oppress individuals of another race.
Bill author Rep. Chuck Wichgers, R-Muskego, said the bill focused on schools allows parents to say, "You cannot teach my child something that is against the values we teach at home as a fact when it is theoretical, philosophical, religious. You can’t do that."
Critical race theory is "rapidly progressing into our beloved institutions" and creating "categories of oppressed and oppressors, pitting them against each other," said Rep. Gae Magnafici, R-Dresser, who authored the bill pertaining to local and state governments.
"Critical race theory runs counter to Martin Luther King, Jr.’s vision of a nation where children are not judged by the color of their skin but the content of their character," Magnafici said.
Critical race theory is a graduate school framework from the 1970s that argues historical racist acts like slavery and segregation still play a role in modern institutions and help explain racial disparities in society. Scholars in the field and many teachers have said CRT is not taught in K-12 classrooms.
The education bill would allow parents to file complaints over what’s being taught in a classroom in circuit court. If a district was found in violation of the law, the state superintendent could withhold 10% of the district’s state aid until the issue was remedied. Under the bill focused on local and state governments, municipalities and state agencies could see a 10% funding cut for violating the law.
In their opposition to the bills, Democrats pointed to a list of terms and concepts assembled by Wichgers that he argues would be banned under the education legislation. The list includes "diversity, equity and inclusion," "anti-racism," "conscious and unconscious bias," "equity," "hegemony," "intersectionality," "patriarchy," "spirit murdering," "systemic racism," "white privilege" and "woke."
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, urged people to focus on the text of the legislation.
"I could take what far-left Democrats say or what one of my colleagues says, but that's not what the bill actually focuses on," Vos said. "It focuses on making sure that we're a society that treats everybody as equals, and the place that that learning begins is in a K 12 classroom, where we do not start by saying that one race is better than the other, one race is inferior, that we don't say sexism or racism should ever be accepted."
Both the Senate and the Assembly also passed a bill that requires school districts to post syllabi, outlines, specific course materials and handouts created by a district or teacher online, and make the materials available to parents.
The list of learning materials would need to be updated twice each school year, and districts would have to notify parents when the update occurred.
Any school district resident would be allowed to file a claim that a school district is noncompliant under the bill and if they prevailed in court, the court would award the resident reasonable attorney fees up to $15,000.
A fiscal estimate from the Department of Public Instruction stated the “bill would impose a significant administrative burden on school districts in order to be in compliance with the posting, updating and notification” requirements, noting that there is no extra funding included in the bill.
"Our parents need to know what's being taught in schools so they can further foster that discussion at home," said Sen. Julian Bradley, R-Franklin, during the Senate debate.
