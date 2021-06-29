Wisconsin Assembly passes $87.5 billion spending plan with more than $3 billion in tax cuts

The Assembly late Tuesday passed the $87.5 billion Republican-authored 2021-23 biennial budget, which cuts taxes largely on businesses and the wealthy more than $3 billion, lifts a UW tuition freeze and rejects many of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' top priorities.
The Assembly voted 64-34, with four Democratic members joining all Republicans, in favor of the bill, which now heads to the Senate for a vote Wednesday.
The $87.5 billion plan would raise total state spending about 5.4% over current levels. It was drafted over the last two months in response to Gov. Tony Evers' proposed $91.2 billion budget, which would have increased spending nearly 10%.
In addition to less spending on education, broadband expansion and homelessness services compared with Evers' proposal, Republicans also stripped hundreds of items including Medicaid expansion, marijuana legalization and the restoration of collective bargaining rights for public employees.
Speaking with reporters before Tuesday's session, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said the budget “reflects the priorities of all of Wisconsin, not just liberal Democrats in certain parts of the state."
“We know exactly what you wanted in this budget, which is why we funded the priorities of Wisconsin but did it in a way that was affordable for you and your families, and this budget does exactly that," Vos said.
Democratic Reps. Steve Doyle, of Onalaska, Beth Meyers, of Bayfield, Deb Andraca, of Whitefish Bay, and Don Vruwink, of Milton, joined with Republicans in supporting the budget. Doyle said he expects Evers to make the budget better using his partial veto power.
"Some of my colleagues fear this is a harmful budget," Doyle said. "I'm not sure I think it's harmful, I just don't think it's helpful."
Most Democratic lawmakers, including Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, described the budget as one that ignores the needs of schools, while focusing more on partisan tactics to "obstruct, oppose and minimize the success of Gov. Evers."
“What bigger campaign strategy would it be to undermine the 'education governor' by providing almost no new money to classrooms and have them be laying off teachers over the next two years as a result of this budget?” Hintz said.
Full veto risks funds
After the Senate votes on the budget it will be sent to Evers, who can sign it, veto it in full or use his line-item veto power to make changes to the document.
Evers has said earlier this month a full veto remains "on the table." However, if the budget is vetoed and the Legislature doesn't convene to pass a new one, the state would no longer be eligible for more than $2 billion in federal aid, according to a Tuesday memo from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau, first reported on by WisPolitics.
Evers has yet to weigh in on the complete Republican budget, but the Democratic governor said a full veto was “on the table" earlier this month when discussing the level of education spending offered by Republicans. Evers and legislative Democrats mulled a full veto of the current budget two years ago, but the governor ultimately signed it, using his partial veto power to make dozens of changes including an increase to education spending.
Evers and Republicans in 2019 eventually agreed to a budget that increased education spending by about $570 million, including $97 million to special education.
On Tuesday, Assembly Republicans rejected eight Democratic-authored amendments that attempted to reintroduce measures removed from Evers' budget. Republicans also passed an amendment to remove or alter specific language in the document to make it more difficult for Evers to use partial vetoes to make potentially sweeping alterations.
Tax cuts
In the final day of budget deliberations, the Republican-led budget committee added more than $3 billion in tax cuts to the budget, thanks to an unprecedented $4.4 billion projected surplus.
The proposal would bring down the income tax rate from 6.27% to 5.3% for income between about $24,000 and $263,000 a year for individuals, or between $32,000 and $351,000 for married filers. All told, Republicans say the plan would save taxpayers about $2.7 billion over the two-year period.
However, the fiscal bureau reports that just shy of 74% of the income tax cut would go toward individuals with an adjusted gross income of $100,000 or more. The fiscal bureau also reported an individual making between $40,000 and $50,000 would save an average of $115 in tax year 2022, while someone making between $125,000 and $150,000 would see $999 in savings.
The GOP budget also comes with about $650 million in property tax cuts, which would save the owner of a median-valued home about $100 in December, according to fiscal bureau estimates. In the next year, the tax bill on the same home would increase $32 from the previous year.
The budget also sets aside about $202 million in state funds to pay for the elimination of the personal property tax, which businesses pay on equipment and machinery. The Assembly also on Tuesday voted largely along party lines to pass legislation to formally do away with the more than 170-year-old tax — a proposal that has received bipartisan support.
Republicans added a last-minute amendment to the bill to backfill the transportation fund $20 million this year and about $45 million in all following years to address lost revenue from railroad companies. The measure is meant to account for lost tax revenue from railroad companies by eliminating the personal property tax.
Other items
The Republican budget includes an $128 million increase in education spending, less than one-tenth Evers’ proposal for $1.6 billion.
The GOP budget proposal also would increase special education reimbursements to school districts from 28.2% to 30%, or by about $89.3 million over the biennium, including funds for high-cost special education. Evers had proposed increasing the reimbursement rate to 50% by the end of the 2021-23 biennium.
In order to secure about $2.3 billion in federal education funds, the GOP budget also includes increased spending on general school aid that — paired with no increase to district revenue limits — would directly lower local districts' property tax levies. School districts say the move limits their ability to offer employee raises and cover other inflationary cost increases.
Increased spending on general school aid would reduce total school taxes by about $192.8 million in the first year of the biennium and another $381.9 million in the second year when compared with current law, according to the fiscal bureau.
The GOP budget also would end the University of Wisconsin System’s eight-year-old tuition freeze and includes an $8.25 million increase in funding to UW-System, compared with Evers’ proposal for $192 million.
Republicans also approved $125 million in borrowing to put toward broadband expansion in the state, rather than spending about $200 million outright, as Evers had proposed.
While Evers had requested more than $70 million in the budget to combat homelessness in the state, the GOP budget includes only $1.2 million in new spending over the biennium to the state’s housing assistance program.
The GOP budget also includes reduced borrowing for road and infrastructure projects and cuts state transit system funding to Madison and Milwaukee in half, representing a roughly $41 million drop in funding over the biennium.
Other measures stripped from Evers' budget include raising the state minimum wage to $10.15 by 2023, restoring collective bargaining rights for state employees and creating a "red-flag law" that would allow officials to seize firearms owned by people who pose a threat to themselves or others.
Human resources office
The Assembly also on Tuesday passed on a voice vote a bill to establish a nonpartisan human resources office with a director appointed by and reporting to the Joint Committee on Legislative Organization, which Republicans control. The measure now heads to the Senate.
The office would be tasked with providing human resources services to the Legislature, and also with establishing a formal complaint process to review and investigate allegations of harassment, discrimination, retaliation, violence or bullying by legislators or legislative or service agency staff.
Open records advocates have raised concerns that specific language in the bill regarding confidentiality could be used to shield investigatory records from public access.
The bill specifically states the proposed human resources office should “at all times observe the confidential nature of records, requests, advice, complaints, reviews, investigations, disciplinary actions, and other information in its possession relating to human resources matters.”
Several Wisconsin legislators in recent history have been accused of sexual misconduct, including former Rep. Staush Gruszynski, D-Green Bay.
A handful of media organizations, including the Wisconsin State Journal, Associated Press and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, sued to obtain the records detailing Gruszynski’s harassment incident.