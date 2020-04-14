Wisconsin Assembly overwhelmingly approves COVID-19 relief bill in state's first virtual session

The Legislature considered the bill under an “extraordinary session,” a specific type of meeting called by lawmakers to consider bills with a distinct purpose. Under extraordinary session rules, lawmakers aren't required to hold a public hearing on the proposal, allowing them to act quickly.

Lawmakers in the Assembly chamber said they were following social distancing guidelines and asked those gathered in person to do the same. Some representatives and Assembly staffers were seen wearing masks, others wore no masks and some took them on and off throughout the session.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

In describing the bill, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, was reflective, noting that lawmakers took ideas from Gov. Tony Evers, industry groups and constituents about what should be included. He said the Legislature waited to consider a state COVID-19 plan until after it understood what was in the $2 trillion federal CARES Act passed by Congress last month.