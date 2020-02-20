Wisconsin Assembly forwards Republican tax cut, and tough decision, to Gov. Tony Evers

Its passage through the Assembly Thursday morning, 65-34, with the support of all Republicans and two Democrats came as opponents continued advocating for the governor's call to spend $250 million to increase funding for school aids and direct $130 million of the funds for property tax relief through the state's equalization aid formula.

Breaking ranks to back the plan were Democratic Reps. Steve Doyle, of Onalaska, and Nick Milroy, of South Range.

Evers hasn't said whether he would veto the GOP plan, though he wrote in a tweet it "shortchanges our rainy day fund" while his "invests in our kids and property tax relief."

If Evers vetoes the bill, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos raised the possibility ahead of the floor session of attempting to override it, which requires the support of two-thirds of the chamber's present members. But he stressed that he remained optimistic Evers would approve the plan.

"I don’t accept the fact that he won’t sign it because there’s no good reason not to," the Rochester Republican said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}