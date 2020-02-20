Wisconsin Assembly forwards Republican tax cut, and tough decision, to Gov. Tony Evers

A Republican-backed $250 million income tax cut plan is on its way to Gov. Tony Evers' desk and a likely veto after clearing the Wisconsin Assembly on Thursday.
The vote came hours after the proposal to use the state's surplus dollars to lower taxes and pay down debt passed the Senate along party lines. The plan rivals one from Evers to direct the funds toward bolstering K-12 spending.
First unveiled last Friday, the Republican plan to reduce income taxes by $106 annually for average filers, implement a $45 million personal property tax cut for businesses and direct $100 million toward paying down debt has been on the fast track through the Legislature over the last week.
Its passage through the Assembly Thursday morning, 65-34, with the support of all Republicans and two Democrats came as opponents continued advocating for the governor's call to spend $250 million to increase funding for school aids and direct $130 million of the funds for property tax relief through the state's equalization aid formula.
Breaking ranks to back the plan were Democratic Reps. Steve Doyle, of Onalaska, and Nick Milroy, of South Range.
Evers hasn't said whether he would veto the GOP plan, though he wrote in a tweet it "shortchanges our rainy day fund" while his "invests in our kids and property tax relief."
If Evers vetoes the bill, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos raised the possibility ahead of the floor session of attempting to override it, which requires the support of two-thirds of the chamber's present members. But he stressed that he remained optimistic Evers would approve the plan.
"I don’t accept the fact that he won’t sign it because there’s no good reason not to," the Rochester Republican said.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, though, said if Evers would reject it he didn't anticipate the state would look at using the surplus funding until the next state budget in 2021.
"Maybe that’s when the deal gets cut, before the next budget is signed into law," the Juneau Republican told reporters after the Senate session Thursday.
Meanwhile, lawmakers on the Assembly floor continued sparring over the competing proposals, with Republicans arguing the extra revenue should be given back to the taxpayers and Democrats countering schools spending would benefit the entire state.
"Schools are facing all new mental health crises that they've never seen before … The sky is falling and we could do something about it, but we don't," said Rep. Sondy Pope, of Mt. Horeb and the top Democrat on the Assembly Education Committee. "Shame on us, really, just shame on us."
Republicans have said education funding increases would be considered in future budgets. The current two-year spending plan includes a more than $550 million increase to K-12 education, while the previous budget contained more than a $600 million raise.
Under Evers' proposal, the state would spend $19 million in mental health services, $10.1 million in sparsity aid payments, $79.1 million in state dollars to increase the reimbursement rates for special education costs from 30% to 34% and have the state cover two-thirds of public school funding costs.
The Republican plan's individual income tax cut, through a change in the standard deduction, would mean the average filer would see a $106 reduction, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau. Should it be enacted, an anticipated 64.1% of taxpayers — around 2 million people — would see a reduction next spring.
The cut would be targeted to those with incomes below $144,669 for married joint filers and $120,360 for single and head-of-household filers. LFB noted the measure would cost around $248 million in the next fiscal year, and $224 million annually going forward.
The bill's personal property tax exemption would apply to machinery, tools and patterns from businesses, a reduction of $44.7 million a year, and the legislation would leave a balance of $956 million in the state's rainy day fund.
